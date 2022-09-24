LOCAL ROUNDUP: NPA girls soccer wins two road matches

The Northland Prep Academy girls soccer team kept its undefeated regular season intact with a pair of road victories Thursday and Friday.

The Spartans (6-0, 1-0 Central) defeated Round Valley, 10-0, behind a hat trick and an assist from junior Mollie Donahoe on Thursday. The next day, they held onto a slim lead and defeated Show Low, 3-2.

Northland Prep led 2-0 at halftime in Show Low, conceded a goal early in the second half and scored once more to go up 3-1 and tightened up to take the victory despite a late Show Low goal.

“The first 20 minutes were great but then we started falling in love with certain things that Show Low adjusted to and took away," Spartans senior Hannah Petrucci said via email. "In the second half we adjusted and fixed our spacing and were able to make sure we could get the win."

“We knew this was going to be the toughest week of the season. We could tell the girls were a bit tired but they still figured out ways to pull the games out. We’re continuing to learn and build to where we want to get to," Spartans co-coach Michael Blair said.

Northland Prep is slated to play its fourth consecutive road match against Snowflake on Tuesday.

The Spartans defeated the Lobos, 3-0, in an exhibition on Sept. 9.

Boys soccer

Spartans 1, Roadrunners 1

Northland Prep drew with Holbrook in a home match at Sinagua Middle School Friday.

The Spartans (5-1-1, 3-0 Central) extended their undefeated streak to three matches. They will visit Sedona Red Rock Tuesday.

Volleyball

Spartans 3, Firebirds 0

Northland Prep won its fifth consecutive match and earned its third straight sweep to push its record to 6-5 (4-0 Central) with a 25-8, 25-7, 25-5 home victory over Basis Phoenix Friday.

Senior Bella Moseng led the way offensively with a team-high 14 kills, as the Spartans rolled to an easy 2A win.

It's the first time since being 1-0 that the Spartans are above .500.

Zillah Wildblood-Crawford finished the victory with seven of her team's 15 total service aces, and Northland Prep hit .458.

The Spartans will visit North Pointe Prep for a Central Region contest on Monday.