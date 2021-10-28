LOCAL ROUNDUP: NPA girls soccer wins region title

The Northland Prep Academy girls soccer team claimed the Central Region title Tuesday with an 8-0 home win over Sedona Red Rock.
The top-ranked Spartans (10-1, 5-0 Central) have won six consecutive matches, including Tuesday on Senior Night, when eight different players scored a goal.
“As a senior, I couldn’t have asked for a better night with my team," senior Rylee Reed said. "We played our hearts out and left everything on that field. I am so proud of this team and the progression we’ve had. We will be ready to defend our championship when the time comes."
The Spartans were set to visit No. 5 Show Low (7-3, 3-2 East) Thursday for a chance to retain the No. 1 seed in the 2A Conference playoffs.
“I think this Senior Night was really the culmination of all our hard work this season, and this game gave us a chance to play with pride for one another. Senior Night provides us the opportunity to emphasize our team’s atmosphere of love and support, and I couldn’t be more proud," said senior Astrid Bell.
Volleyball
Yeti 3, Phantoms 0
Basis Flagstaff ended its season with a 3-0 sweep over Grand Canyon on Tuesday.