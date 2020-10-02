Local Roundup: NPA girls soccer shuts out Holbrook 10-0

The 2A Conference Northern Prep girls soccer team kicked off its season with a win against Holbrook on Friday at Sinagua Middle School after a late start to the season.
The Spartans coasted to a 10-0 victory against Holbrook.
Even with the outbreak of COVID-19, and three canceled matches already, the Spartans have not been deterred from reaching their end goal: their fourth 2A state title in a row. With the lack of match time, the girls have been focusing on improving their offensive strategy, Kiarra Hovis said.
“We’ve been learning a new style on how to play, so we cannot only work teams through the middle, but we can also work them outside," Hovis said. "We really wanted to learn a new way to attack teams so we can grow as a team, too.”
This appears to have benefited the Spartans as they demonstrated their ability to communicate with one another on the field and push their opponents to the outside, while maintaining pressure on the Roadrunners goalkeeper.
The companionship on and off the field has also greatly benefited the team’s ability to play, creating a strong foundation of trust, responsibility and motivation.
“I have a younger sister on this team -- she’s a freshman, so I feel she looks up to me a lot," senior Delaney Donahoe said. "But I try to play my best because I know I have this team watching, and some of them are looking up to me. We have little time off the field to bond with one another.”
Donahoe added that the team has spent hours connecting with one another after practices, trying to keep spirits up while also focusing on winning. Spartans co-head coach Michael Blair elaborated on the unity of the team.
“I think that’s what we really focus on, the family, and especially with this time we kind of all have been shredded and stuff you know," he said. "They’re able to come together and support each other like we’ve always done.”
As far as winning goes, the team has been incorporating a new offensive strategy that will hopefully propel them into the state championship again. This strategy requires playing the outside lines of the field, and hitting the opponent hard when given an open area.
“All of our players have learned from a small age to pass it up and down the middle, and this year we really focused on a different way to attack on the outsides," co-head coach Keith Hovis said. "I think other teams are going to freak out when we play the sides like we did today.”
Northland Prep (1-0) takes on Show Low (3-1) on the road at 11 a.m. Saturday.
