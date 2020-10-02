Local Roundup: NPA girls soccer shuts out Holbrook 10-0

The 2A Conference Northern Prep girls soccer team kicked off its season with a win against Holbrook on Friday at Sinagua Middle School after a late start to the season.

The Spartans coasted to a 10-0 victory against Holbrook.

Even with the outbreak of COVID-19, and three canceled matches already, the Spartans have not been deterred from reaching their end goal: their fourth 2A state title in a row. With the lack of match time, the girls have been focusing on improving their offensive strategy, Kiarra Hovis said.

“We’ve been learning a new style on how to play, so we cannot only work teams through the middle, but we can also work them outside," Hovis said. "We really wanted to learn a new way to attack teams so we can grow as a team, too.”

This appears to have benefited the Spartans as they demonstrated their ability to communicate with one another on the field and push their opponents to the outside, while maintaining pressure on the Roadrunners goalkeeper.

The companionship on and off the field has also greatly benefited the team’s ability to play, creating a strong foundation of trust, responsibility and motivation.