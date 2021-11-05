LOCAL ROUNDUP: NPA girls soccer reaches state final

The No. 1-seeded Northland Prep Spartans girls soccer team defeated fourth-seeded Snowflake, 4-0, Thursday in the 2A Conference state tournament semifinals at Coconino High School.

The teams were tied 0-0 in the first half. The Spartans outshot Snowflake 20 to 1 in the half, but could not find the back of the net.

However, Northland Prep scored quickly coming out of halftime. Sophomore Mollie Donahoe had a hat trick in the second half, and the Spartans defense held tough to keep up the shutout.

“I calmed down in the second half,” Donahoe said. "And the team did as well. We would hold the ball and draw their defense in to create opportunities and runs behind their back line to get into goal. We all just got our jitters out and played soccer they way we do."

Northland Prep will take on No. 2 Chino Valley in the championship round Saturday in Gilbert. The Cougars and Spartans split their two matchups -- on in the regular season, one during an exhibition at a tourney, this season, with Northland Prep winning the last meeting 2-0 on Oct. 12.

Kickoff is set for Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Williams Field High School.

