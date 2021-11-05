LOCAL ROUNDUP: NPA girls soccer reaches state final

The No. 1-seeded Northland Prep Spartans girls soccer team defeated fourth-seeded Snowflake, 4-0, Thursday in the 2A Conference state tournament semifinals at Coconino High School.
The teams were tied 0-0 in the first half. The Spartans outshot Snowflake 20 to 1 in the half, but could not find the back of the net.
However, Northland Prep scored quickly coming out of halftime. Sophomore Mollie Donahoe had a hat trick in the second half, and the Spartans defense held tough to keep up the shutout.
“I calmed down in the second half,” Donahoe said. "And the team did as well. We would hold the ball and draw their defense in to create opportunities and runs behind their back line to get into goal. We all just got our jitters out and played soccer they way we do."
Northland Prep will take on No. 2 Chino Valley in the championship round Saturday in Gilbert. The Cougars and Spartans split their two matchups -- on in the regular season, one during an exhibition at a tourney, this season, with Northland Prep winning the last meeting 2-0 on Oct. 12.
Kickoff is set for Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Williams Field High School.
Cross country
Division II Northwest
The Flagstaff boys won the Division II Northwest Sectional title in dominant fashion Thursday in Phoenix. The Eagles scored just 15 points, 83 fewer than runner-up Willow Canyon.
Five Eagles took the top five individual spots. Senior Lance Harris (16:05) was in first place in the 5K, while freshman Cole Troxler (16:12), sophomore McKay Dunn (16:25), senior Robert Parker (16:26) and junior Shaydon Begay (16:30) finished second through fifth, respectively.
The Flagstaff girls also claimed the sectional gold, scoring the low of 23 points. The score was 44 fewer than second-pace Millennium (67).
Junior Mia Hall (17:14) finished first individually. Junior Makennah Mitchell (18:59) was the next Flagstaff finisher, placing fifth overall.
Division III North Sectional
The Panthers girls claimed first place in the D-III North Sectional championship Tuesday in Holbrook.
Coconino scored 39 points, while Chinle took second place with 56.
Junior Wheaten Smith (20:25) was Coconino’s best finisher in the 5K, earning second place overall. Freshman Mary McGinlay (20:33) finished third.
The boys took eighth place in their sectional race, scoring 187 points. Page won the boys championship, scoring 60 points.
Panthers senior Ryan Quintero (18:01) finished 18th individually.
Division IV North Sectional
The Northland Prep girls came way with first place in the D-IV North Sectional championship Tuesday in Holbrook.
Basis Flagstaff came in fourth.
The Spartans scored 47 points, just five points ahead of second-place Ganado (52). The Yeti scored 115.
Basis Flagstaff sophomore Emily Mullaney (20:55) was the Yeti’s top performer, finishing second. Northland Prep junior Meg Moyer (21:15) was third overall.
Northland Prep’s reign in the boys championship came to an end Tuesday, as the Spartans placed second (69), six points behind Ganado (63). Basis Flagstaff came in third (72).
Spartans senior Malakai Hanson (17:38) was Northland Prep’s top finisher, placing fifth overall. Basis Flagstaff senior Colm Cawood (17:44) finished sixth.