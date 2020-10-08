Local Roundup: NPA girls soccer blanks another, stays unbeaten

Add another win for the Northland Prep girls soccer team, this time a 9-0 shutout over Blue Ridge in a 2A Conference freedom match at Sinagua Middle School.

Senior Spartans striker Kiarra Hovis dominated the field Thursday, contributing four out of the nine goals for the win with four assists. Having torn her ACL last year, it only helped improve her game.

“I think just taking a step back last year, and just looking and also watching my teammates for so long, it definitely has humbled me as a player and has grown my love for the game even more,” Hovis said.

Being able to play her final year at NPA alongside her teammates is rewarding. The team has deep chemistry fueled by the veterans on the team and time played together. Senior midfielder Mia Blair scored three goals and had one assist. The seniors have set the bar high for the younger players on the squad, and Hovis is taking on that leadership role by guiding the younger players on the team.

“I really just try to talk to them and talk them through,” Hovis said.

The younger players on the roster are showing what they can do as well.

Junior striker Sydney Sventek set the tone with the first goal of the night and later scored another one, putting the Spartans up 7-0.