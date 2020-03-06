Local Roundup: NPA boys tennis wins season opener over host Page, 8-1

Northland Prep's reloaded roster for the 2020 boys tennis season started the season with a statement Thursday in Page with an 8-1 victory.

With senior Drew Parker beginning spring at the No. 1 spot for the Spartans, two freshmen occupied the other top three courts and came away with straight-set wins to hand the Sand Devils their first loss of the season after Page opened with a 6-3 defeat of Kingman.

Parker cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Seth Deering, and paired with freshman Alejandro Paez for an 8-1 win at No. 1 doubles over Konner Reed and Deering, helping Northland Prep take the meeting of the Division III, Section Six teams and start a stretch of three straight road matches on the right foot.

Northland Prep is scheduled to host Page for its season opener on March 31.

Paez breezed by Reed, 6-0, 6-0 at the second court in singles, and Spartans freshman Daniel Korn handed Noah Nelson a 6-1, 6-3 loss at No. 3. Korn and Miles Mokelke paired up to add an 8-2 win to the list in doubles over Nelson and Javon Jake at No. 2.

Northland Prep, which has had Page's number over the years in boys tennis, got the doubles sweep when Max Waitz and Otto Jorgenson bested Cody Slim and Anthony Neztsosie, 8-2.