Local Roundup: NPA boys tennis wins season opener over host Page, 8-1

Northland Prep's reloaded roster for the 2020 boys tennis season started the season with a statement Thursday in Page with an 8-1 victory.
With senior Drew Parker beginning spring at the No. 1 spot for the Spartans, two freshmen occupied the other top three courts and came away with straight-set wins to hand the Sand Devils their first loss of the season after Page opened with a 6-3 defeat of Kingman.
Parker cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Seth Deering, and paired with freshman Alejandro Paez for an 8-1 win at No. 1 doubles over Konner Reed and Deering, helping Northland Prep take the meeting of the Division III, Section Six teams and start a stretch of three straight road matches on the right foot.
Northland Prep is scheduled to host Page for its season opener on March 31.
Paez breezed by Reed, 6-0, 6-0 at the second court in singles, and Spartans freshman Daniel Korn handed Noah Nelson a 6-1, 6-3 loss at No. 3. Korn and Miles Mokelke paired up to add an 8-2 win to the list in doubles over Nelson and Javon Jake at No. 2.
Northland Prep, which has had Page's number over the years in boys tennis, got the doubles sweep when Max Waitz and Otto Jorgenson bested Cody Slim and Anthony Neztsosie, 8-2.
Jorgenson finished ahead of Neztsosie, 6-3, 6-2, at No. 5 singles, but Page avoided the sweep thanks to Slim's 6-1, 6-4 win over freshman Daniel Curtis.
Northland Prep, which opened last season's slate on a five-match win streak before falling to D-II Flagstaff, continues its season Wednesday against then D-III Glendale Prep Griffins at the Paseo Racquet Center for a 3:30 p.m. match in Glendale.
EAGLES 9, COLTS 0
D-II Flagstaff blanked D-II Cortez (1-2) to start the season with a perfect 2-0 record, winning on the road Thursday in the Valley.
Flagstaff will be back in Phoenix Tuesday for a match against D-II St. Mary's.