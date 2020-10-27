Local Roundup: NPA boys soccer shuts out Rancho Solano 8-0, in hunt for region title

The Mustangs managed a couple of attacks but none that flustered Spartans senior goalkeeper Connor Barta. Following one of those shots, sophomore Sean Cifu found his way past three Mustang defenders before crossing the ball to a wide-open Troutman, who converted on the open-goal opportunity.

Bryce Twidwell followed less than a minute later, putting the Spartans up 4-0 in the first half. The Spartans wrapped up the half with a goal from freshman Keenan Graber as one of Amin’s crosses finally found its target to put the Spartans up 5-0 at the break.

The Spartans defense kept pressure away from Barta in the second half as the keeper wasn’t called on often.

The Spartans offense went back to their early form until they earned a corner kick with 15 minutes to go. The corner went deep, allowing Twidwell to put it in at the back post.

Twidwell has missed most of the season with injury and the junior scored two in his second game back.

“It's awesome playing with these guys after watching for half the season," Twidwell said.