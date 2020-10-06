Local Roundup: NPA boys soccer drops third straight match, loses to Chino Valley

The 2A Conference Northland Prep Spartans boys soccer team took on the Chino Valley Cougars Tuesday afternoon at Sinagua Middle School, losing to the Cougars via shutout.
The Spartans have now lost three straight matches, including two against Chino Valley.
The Spartans took on the Cougars last week as well, losing 5-1 -- a bit worse than the 3-0 loss Tuesday. On Tuesday, freshman goalie Nicholas Donoskys was the backbone of the Spartans defense, only allowing two goals in the first half as he weathered a strong push by Chino Valley.
Although Chino Valley scored those two goals about a minute and a half between each other, Donoskys had several saves in that span. Northland Prep had no shots making it on goal and rarely had possession on their side of the field the entire first half.
The second half went about the same for the Spartans. Their only goal attempt was blocked by Chino Valley.
The Cougars smothered the ball the entire game, strengthening their offense. With 16:40 left in the second half, Chino Valley scored again to go up 3-0. There were a few instances where there were no Spartans covering the Cougars attackers, leading to open shots on goal.
Northland Prep struggled to find a rhythm throughout the match. During the few short times the Spartans had the ball, the offense had a tough time breaking through the Chino Valley defenders.
Spartans head coach Erik Carrillo and the rest of the team were not available for postgame interviews.
The Spartans hit the road for their next match against St. Johns (0-4, 0-3 2A East) on Friday afternoon. One of the team's losing streaks will break as St. Johns has gone winless to start 2020.
Girls soccer
Spartans 6, Cougars 0
The only team that has come anywhere close to challenging the Northland Prep girls soccer team has been Chino Valley, but even then it hasn't been that close.
The Spartans blanked the Cougars 6-0 in Chino Valley behind goals off five different players. Kiarra Hovis, Sydney Sventek, Mia Blair, Ellie Karren and and Mollie Donohoe all scored en route to the win over their 2A rival.
Blair led the way with two goals and pitched in one assist while Hovis had a trio of assists to get her team's offense rolling. Keeper Payten Schmidt had four solid saves among her 12 total in the shutout. Anna Kellar and Astrid Bell had strong days defensively as well.
Northland Prep has won 23 straight matches -- counting power points and state playoff matches. The last time the Spartans lost a match in the power points or the playoffs was to Chino Valley at home in 2018.
Since then, the Spartans have outscored the Cougars 16-4 -- with one match decided by one goal and another decided in overtime.
The Spartans were fresh off a 8-0 win over Show Low Saturday on the road, thumping the home team behind a three-goal and two-assist performance from Blair.
The team scored a pair of goals off corner kicks in the win over Show Low -- a rare occurrence for a team that has rarely scored via the corner.
The Spartans (3-0, 1-0 2A Central) host 2A squad Blue Ridge (2-3, 0-2 2A East) Thursday at 4 p.m. at Sinagua Middle School.
Daily Sun sports editor Lance Hartzler contributed to this roundup.
