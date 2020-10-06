Local Roundup: NPA boys soccer drops third straight match, loses to Chino Valley

The 2A Conference Northland Prep Spartans boys soccer team took on the Chino Valley Cougars Tuesday afternoon at Sinagua Middle School, losing to the Cougars via shutout.

The Spartans have now lost three straight matches, including two against Chino Valley.

The Spartans took on the Cougars last week as well, losing 5-1 -- a bit worse than the 3-0 loss Tuesday. On Tuesday, freshman goalie Nicholas Donoskys was the backbone of the Spartans defense, only allowing two goals in the first half as he weathered a strong push by Chino Valley.

Although Chino Valley scored those two goals about a minute and a half between each other, Donoskys had several saves in that span. Northland Prep had no shots making it on goal and rarely had possession on their side of the field the entire first half.

The second half went about the same for the Spartans. Their only goal attempt was blocked by Chino Valley.

The Cougars smothered the ball the entire game, strengthening their offense. With 16:40 left in the second half, Chino Valley scored again to go up 3-0. There were a few instances where there were no Spartans covering the Cougars attackers, leading to open shots on goal.