Local Roundup: NPA baseball wins play-in game on walk-off sac fly against Phoenix Country Day

Northland Prep (9-4, 8-1 Central Region) kept its season alive Tuesday with a 5-4 home win over Phoenix Country Day in the play-in round of the 2A Conference state tournament.
The Spartans -- ranked No. 15 on Tuesday -- trailed the No. 18 Eagles (7-8) early but scored four runs in the final four innings, including a walk-off sacrifice fly, to secure the win and advance to the 2A playoffs.
Senior Caiden Cribbs led the Spartans both offensively and on the mound. He went 2 for 3 from the plate for three RBIs and pitched 5 1/3 innings. He allowed four runs and struck out five batters.
"We pulled off a close one," Spartans manager Matt Schmidt said. "Caiden started and kept us in it both on the mound and in the box. Chase closed it and hit very well. Our youth finished the game with two getting on base and the third hitting a sac fly to win."
The Spartans earned the No. 14 seed in the state championship tourney and will travel to Miami High School to face the No. 3-seeded Vandals (14-1) on Saturday.
Eagles 4, Bears 1
Flagstaff (18-1, 12-0 Grand Canyon Region) won its second game over Bradshaw Mountain in as many days Wednesday as the No. 5 Eagles defeated the No. 10 Bears, 4-1, at home.
The 4A Eagles took a 4-1 lead after three innings and held on with solid pitching to win in the region ballgame. Flagstaff allowed just five hits in seven innings.
The victory was the Eagles' sixth in a row to finish the 2021 regular season and assured Flagstaff of a first-round home game to start the 4A postseason.
Flagstaff will host an unnamed opponent on Saturday.
Panthers 11, Thunderbirds 1
Coconino (10-7, 6-6 Grand Canyon Region) pushed its win streak to four games and earned an all-but-secured a spot in the 4A playoffs night with an road win over Mohave.
Ranked No. 15 headed into the final game of the 2021 regular season, the Panthers needed a victory over the No. 33 Thunderbirds (4-13) to keep their postseason hopes alive for the 16-team tournament.
The Eagles' 11 runs is their highest total since a 13-1 win over Lee Williams on April 8.
Coconino will travel to an unnamed opponent in the first round of the 4A playoffs on Saturday.
Softball
Panthers 21, Thunderbirds 10
Coconino (5-12, 5-7 Grand Canyon Region) had its best offensive outing of the season in a home victory over Mohave to conclude its 2021 campaign.
Having lost five consecutive games heading into senior night, manager Kimberly Dennis said the No. 24 Panthers wanted to win their final game to end the 2021 season on a positive note.
The Panthers' 21 runs are their most of any game this season. The previous mark was 15 in a 15-3 win at Lee Williams on April 15.
"I think part of it was the pitching we were facing and part of it was the girls wanting to play well to honor our two seniors in their last game," Dennis said.
Eagles 16, Bears 6
Flagstaff (16-3, 10-2 Grand Canyon Region) finished its regular season on a four-game win streak with a road victory over Bradshaw Mountain.
The No. 7 4A Eagles took an early, 7-0 lead over the No. 19 Bears and kept piling on runs to win by double-digits.
Three Eagles had three RBIs in the victory. Sophomore Gracie Schmitz went 3 for 5 with two home runs and a double, senior Lily Anderson went 4 for 4 with three doubles and sophomore Reese Elliott went 2 for 5 with a double.
Flagstaff likely secured a home game in the first round of the 4A playoffs. The first round is set to begin on Saturday.
Tennis
The Flagstaff boys (12-1, 7-0 Division II, Section II) fell 5-1 Wednesday on the road to undefeated ALA-Gilbert North in the quarterfinal round of the Division II playoffs.
No. 1 ALA-Gilbert North clinched the match before the team match had to go to doubles, winning five of the six singles points.