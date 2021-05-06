Local Roundup: NPA baseball wins play-in game on walk-off sac fly against Phoenix Country Day

Northland Prep (9-4, 8-1 Central Region) kept its season alive Tuesday with a 5-4 home win over Phoenix Country Day in the play-in round of the 2A Conference state tournament.

The Spartans -- ranked No. 15 on Tuesday -- trailed the No. 18 Eagles (7-8) early but scored four runs in the final four innings, including a walk-off sacrifice fly, to secure the win and advance to the 2A playoffs.

Senior Caiden Cribbs led the Spartans both offensively and on the mound. He went 2 for 3 from the plate for three RBIs and pitched 5 1/3 innings. He allowed four runs and struck out five batters.

"We pulled off a close one," Spartans manager Matt Schmidt said. "Caiden started and kept us in it both on the mound and in the box. Chase closed it and hit very well. Our youth finished the game with two getting on base and the third hitting a sac fly to win."

The Spartans earned the No. 14 seed in the state championship tourney and will travel to Miami High School to face the No. 3-seeded Vandals (14-1) on Saturday.

Eagles 4, Bears 1

Flagstaff (18-1, 12-0 Grand Canyon Region) won its second game over Bradshaw Mountain in as many days Wednesday as the No. 5 Eagles defeated the No. 10 Bears, 4-1, at home.