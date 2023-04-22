The Northland Prep Academy baseball team won its home finale Saturday, defeating Pinon 10-6 at Sinagua Middle School.

The No. 21 Spartans (8-5, 5-2 Central) strengthened their spot in the 24-team 2A Conference play-in round.

Down 6-2 after the top of the third inning, the Spartans scored five to take a lead, 7-6, that they would never give up. They added three more in the bottom of the sixth inning for insurance.

Junior Jordan Donahue led the way for Northland Prep, going 3 for 3 at the plate with a home run, three RBIs and a stolen base. He also pitched the final 3 1/3 innings, giving up no runs and just one hit while striking out eight batters.

Senior Dylan Moneypenney also was efficient at the plate, going 2 for 2 with two RBIs, three runs and two walks. Both of his hits were triples.

The Spartans will visit Phoenix Christian Monday to end the regular season in Phoenix.

Softball

Eagles 12, Matadors 1

No. 16 Flagstaff bounced back from Thursday's loss with a win at Shadow Mountain Saturday in Phoenix.

The 4A Eagles (14-2, 9-2 Grand Canyon) ran out to a 7-0 lead after four innings before finally giving up the first run to the Matadors.

Junior Keeley Callander had a special day from the plate, going 3 for 3 -- two doubles and a triple -- with six RBIs. Senior Gracie Schmitz also went 3 for 3, tallying two RBIs and two runs scored.

Junior Gianna Baca and freshman Cailee Culwell combined efforts in the circle for just four hits allowed and one run, while striking out nine batters.

The Eagles will visit Coconino Monday. A victory would earn Flagstaff a share of the Grand Canyon Region title, whereas a loss would give the Panthers the outright region championship.

Track and field

Northland Prep and Basis Flagstaff ended their regular seasons Friday, competing in the Marauder Late Qualifier at Mingus Union High School.

Several boys and girls from both teams earned top-five spots in different events.

NPA girls

100m Abigail Yanka - 1st - 12.58 Mollie Donahoe - 5th - 12.95

200m - Mollie Donahoe - 3rd - 27.36

400m Miyah Weiss - 2nd - 1:01.90 Abigail Yanka - 3rd - 1:01.91

3200m - McKenna Marino - 3rd - 12:41.8

100m hurdles - Alissa Kellar - 3rd - 17.62

300m hurdles - Savana Reyher - 5th - 53.12

4x400 relay - Lilah Bringard, Mollie Donahoe, Hannah Petrucci, Abigail Yanka - 2nd - 4:26.99

4x800 relay - McKenna Marino, Savana Reyher, Jaelyn Weiss, Miyah Weiss - 2nd - 10:39.01

High jump - Abigail Yanka - 2nd - 5-00

Shot put - Noemi Rhon - 5th - 30-06.5

Discus - Milly Gindorf - 5th - 84-02.5

Javelin - Milly Gindorf - 3rd - 84-02

Basis Flagstaff girls

800m - Jasmine Hall - 5th - 2:36.59

1600m - Emily Mullaney - 5th - 5:50.26

3200m - Emily Mullaney - 2nd - 12:39.26

NPA boys

400m - Indiana Jacobson - 3rd - 55.11

3200m - Declan Norris - 1st - 10:17.75

110m hurdles - Lukas Pico - 1st - 15.56

4x800 relay - Harrison Kessenich, Grant Berger, Aaron Nicol, Henry Wilder - 3rd - 9:21.48

High jump - T-2nd - 6-00

Basis Flagstaff boys

200m - Evan Hofstetter - 3rd - 23.00

High jump - Jack Engelthaler - 4th - 5-06

Long jump - Evan Hofstetter - 1st - 21-05

Triple jump - Evan Hofstetter - 1st - 42-09