The Northland Prep Academy softball team picked up its first win of the season Tuesday, defeating Camp Verde 11-1 on the road.

The 2A Conference Spartans (1-1) scored five runs in the top of the first inning to take a comfortable lead. They continued to dominate, needing just six innings to win via mercy rule and hand the 3A Cowboys a second straight loss.

Sophomore Audre Wilson went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, three runs scored and a home run for the Spartans, who finished with six total stolen bases. Senior Bella Giurlanda finished 3 for 4 with three runs scored.

Sophomore Kianna Butler pitched all six innings, giving up just two hits, one walk and a single earned run, while striking out 10 batters.

Northland Prep is scheduled to visit 2A Sedona Red Rock for a 3:45 p.m. Thursday game.

Girls tennis

Yeti 8, Bulldogs 1

Basis Flagstaff pushed its record to 2-0 with a win at Kingman Tuesday.

The Yeti swept the three doubles points, and had several battles in the singles spots. Senior Abby Buckley battled her way to a 2-6, 6-1, 10-8 victory at the No. 1 singles spot for the Division III Yeti. Senior Sarah Buckley put together the best individual performance for the Yeti, winning 6-1, 6-0 at court No. 2.

It was D-III Kingman's first loss of the season after starting 2-0.

Basis Flagstaff will visit Anthem Prep on Tuesday, March 21.

Eagles 6, Wolves 3

D-II Flagstaff earned its first win of the season Tuesday, defeating D-II Estrella Foothills in Goodyear.

The Eagles won two of the three doubles matches in dominant fashion. Seniors Jadyn Romero and Harmony Labanok won 8-0 at the No. 2 spot. Sophomores Ana Drinen and Kaitlyn Barr were victors by the same score at the No. 3 court.

Barr also won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles.

Flagstaff (1-1) will visit D-II Mesquite in Gilbert for a Thursday contest.

Spartans 6, Sand Devils 3

D-III Northland Prep won its season opener Tuesday at D-III Page.

Junior Arushi Patel and sophomore Amelia Raab won an impressive match at the top spot in doubles, prevailing 9-8 in a tiebreaker. Junior Helena Gaviglio picked up Northland Prep's most impressive win, posting a 6-2, 6-2 victory at No. 4 singles.

The Spartans will visit D-III Sedona Red Rock for a Thursday match.

Boys tennis

Wolves 5, Eagles 4

Flagstaff fell short of winning its season-opening match on the road Tuesday, with the decision coming down to doubles.

The Eagles and Estrella Foothills Wolves split the six singles matches, with junior Camden Hagerman and senior Alejandro Acuna winning at the No. 1 and 2 singles spots, respectively, in sweeps for the visitors. The pair also won 8-1 in the No. 1 doubles slot, but the Eagles lost the other two doubles spots.

Flagstaff is scheduled to host D-II Mesquite for a Thursday match at 3:30 p.m. at Thorpe Park.

Beach volleyball

Eagles 5, Chargers 0

D-II Flagstaff pushed its record to 2-1 with a win at D-II Arete Prep Tuesday.

The Eagles had to forfeit their first match of the season on Feb. 24 due to weather, but have registered consecutive sweeps since.

Flagstaff is slated to host Fountain Hills Monday, March 20, for a 4 p.m. match at Flagstaff Athletic Center-East