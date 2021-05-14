Local Roundup: Northland Prep softball falls in semifinals of 2A state tourney, 15-1, to River Valley

Northland Prep's record-breaking softball run came to an end Friday as the Spartans fell 15-1 to River Valley in the 2A Conference semifinals at Rose Mofford Complex in Phoenix.

The No. 2 Spartans (15-2) kept the ballgame close for six innings, trailing 3-1 after the third and 6-1 after the sixth. But third-seeded River Valley (21-0) tacked on nine runs in the seventh inning to take control of the state championship tournament contest.

Sophomore Karina Pulu led the way for Dust Devils, going 2 for 5 with a home run, double and five RBIs. She also stole a base. River Valley senior Chloe Spitzer threw a complete game, allowing the one run and striking out eight batters.

River Valley will face No. 1 Benson on Saturday for the 2A championship.

Awards

Several players from the Northland Prep softball and baseball teams earned All-Region honors as both teams placed first in the Central Region and made the 2A Conference playoffs this spring.

Senior Chase Hamilton was named the Central Region Player of the Year, Caiden Cribbs won defensive player of the year and Matt Schmidt won coach of the year.