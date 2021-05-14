Local Roundup: Northland Prep softball falls in semifinals of 2A state tourney, 15-1, to River Valley

Northland Prep's record-breaking softball run came to an end Friday as the Spartans fell 15-1 to River Valley in the 2A Conference semifinals at Rose Mofford Complex in Phoenix.
The No. 2 Spartans (15-2) kept the ballgame close for six innings, trailing 3-1 after the third and 6-1 after the sixth. But third-seeded River Valley (21-0) tacked on nine runs in the seventh inning to take control of the state championship tournament contest.
Sophomore Karina Pulu led the way for Dust Devils, going 2 for 5 with a home run, double and five RBIs. She also stole a base. River Valley senior Chloe Spitzer threw a complete game, allowing the one run and striking out eight batters.
River Valley will face No. 1 Benson on Saturday for the 2A championship.
Awards
Several players from the Northland Prep softball and baseball teams earned All-Region honors as both teams placed first in the Central Region and made the 2A Conference playoffs this spring.
Senior Chase Hamilton was named the Central Region Player of the Year, Caiden Cribbs won defensive player of the year and Matt Schmidt won coach of the year.
Hamilton and Cribbs were joined by Connor Barta and Jordan Donahue on the All-Region First Team. Jerry Wilson earned a second-team nod.
Bella Guirlanda won Central Region Player of the Year for the Spartans. Manager Betty Dean earned coach of the year honors.
Eight Spartans made the list for the All-Region First Team. Guirlanda was joined by teammates Reannan Butler, Clara Kohnen, Payten Schmidt, Jayden Dvorak, Kiarra Hovis, Maggie Auza and Natalie Hansen. Dakota Lakin earned a second-team nod.
Track and Field
Coconino
Senior Grant Hagaman’s 16-foot pole vault earned him the gold medal in Division III state championship meet. His teammate, junior Mason Palmer, placed third in the event with his 13-6 leap.
Ryanna Begay, Zoe Sather, Wheaten Smith and Cathron Donaldson placed fifth in the 4x800-meter relay with a 10:06.23 mark.
As of press time, the Panther boys were in fifth place overall. There were still several events to be scored.
Flagstaff
Nicholas Harju’s discus throw of 129-08 earned him ninth place in the D-II meet.
As of press time there were still more events to be scored.
Running
Flagstaff-based runner Sara Hall ran a PR of 31:21.90 Friday night in California at The Track Meet 10,000-meter, hosted by Sound Running, punching a ticket to the Olympic Trials and finishing third overall.
Andrea Seccafien ran 31:13.94 for the victory and runner-up Ednah Kurgat clocked a 31:21.65.
NAZ Elite's Rory Linkletter was 25th out of 27 total finishers in the men's 10,000m Friday at the event, coming in at 29:18.85 while competing in the faster heat of the night for the distance. His teammate, Nick Hauger, finished 11th in the slower of the 10Ks in 29:00.01. NAZ Elite's Sid Vaughn did not finish.
The entire top 10 of the men's 10,000 fast-pace race crossed the finish line in sub-28 fashion. BYU's Connor Mantz finished third in 27:41.16.