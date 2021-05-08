Local Roundup: Northland Prep softball eases past 1st-round opponent

The No. 2 Northland Prep Spartans (14-1) defeated the 15th-seeded Trivium Prep Crimson Knights (6-11) in the first round of the 2A Conference softball playoffs at Rose Mofford Complex in Phoenix on Friday, 11-1.

The Spartans dominated from beginning to end, needing just five innings to defeat the Crimson Knights by mercy rule.

“The girls adapted to the heat down here, and being able to win in five innings and go and rest for tomorrow’s game is huge for us coming from Flagstaff," Spartans manager Betty Dean said.

Junior Maggie Auza led the way for the Spartans offensively, going 2 for 2 with a home run, double and three RBIs. Sophomore Reannan Butler pitched all five innings, allowing just three hits, one unearned run and striking out seven batters.

The Spartans will face No. 7 Morenci (12-4) in the quarterfinals of the state championship tournament on Saturday in Phoenix. The Wildcats defeated No. 10 Kingman Academy, 13-12, in the opening round.

Track and field

Several Panthers earned medals at the Alhambra State Qualifier track and field meet Wednesday in Phoenix.