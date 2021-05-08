Local Roundup: Northland Prep softball eases past 1st-round opponent

The No. 2 Northland Prep Spartans (14-1) defeated the 15th-seeded Trivium Prep Crimson Knights (6-11) in the first round of the 2A Conference softball playoffs at Rose Mofford Complex in Phoenix on Friday, 11-1.
The Spartans dominated from beginning to end, needing just five innings to defeat the Crimson Knights by mercy rule.
“The girls adapted to the heat down here, and being able to win in five innings and go and rest for tomorrow’s game is huge for us coming from Flagstaff," Spartans manager Betty Dean said.
Junior Maggie Auza led the way for the Spartans offensively, going 2 for 2 with a home run, double and three RBIs. Sophomore Reannan Butler pitched all five innings, allowing just three hits, one unearned run and striking out seven batters.
The Spartans will face No. 7 Morenci (12-4) in the quarterfinals of the state championship tournament on Saturday in Phoenix. The Wildcats defeated No. 10 Kingman Academy, 13-12, in the opening round.
Track and field
Several Panthers earned medals at the Alhambra State Qualifier track and field meet Wednesday in Phoenix.
Coconino juniors Carter Palmer and Mason Palmer placed first and second, respectively, in boys pole vault. Carter threw a personal record a mark of 13 feet, 9 inches, while Mason registered a personal record at 12-09.
Sophomore Cathron Donaldson medaled in three different events, earning gold with a 57.34 400-meter finish, silver with a PR 25.94 200m race and third in the long jump at 15-06.
Sophomore Wheaten Smith earned second place with a 5:26.69 1600m finish.
Senior Macy Smith took second in the girls pole vault at 8-07.
The Eagles also had several high-finishing athletes at the Alhambra meet.
Sophomore Makennah Mitchell's PR 12:04.24 3200m finish earned her gold for Flagstaff.
Breana Biggambler, Brooke Golightly, Mairead Kelly and Mitchell placed first in the girls 4x800, relay (10:24.74). Golightly also placed third in the 1600m with a 5:31.79 finish.
Junior Lance Harris earned second place with a 1:58.89 800m time.
Junior Nicholas Harju was third with a personal record discus throw (130-00).
Senior Danielle Shanahan won bronze with a 4-08 high jump.