LOCAL ROUNDUP: Northland Prep softball beats Phoenix Christian via mercy rule

The Northland Prep Spartans won their second consecutive road game via mercy rule on Thursday, defeating Phoenix Christian 22-1.

The Spartans ran away with the ballgame between the two 2A Conference teams early, scoring 12 runs in the first inning and six more in the second.

Northland Prep won in five innings for the second straight outing. The Spartans recorded 15 hits and drew 11 walks.

Northland Prep (2-1) will play its fourth of nine consecutive road games to start the season, taking on North Pointe Prep on Tuesday to open the its Central Region schedule.

Demons 3, Panthers 2

Coconino dropped its first regular-season game, losing at 4A Greenway in Phoenix on Thursday.

Freshman Danica Kern led the way offensively for the 4A Panthers, going 1 for 3, drawing a walk, stealing two bases and scoring a run.

The Panther will play at 4A Seton Catholic Prep on Monday.

Girls tennis

Eagles 7, Cardinals 2

Flagstaff defeated Glendale on the road on Thursday, winning its second consecutive road match.

The Eagles swept the three doubles matches and got their most dominant singles victories by No. 3 and No. 4 singles in freshman Ilianna Muscarella and junior Harmony Labanok, respectively. Both won 6-0, 6-0 in their individual contests.

Flagstaff (2-0) is scheduled to host Washington on Tuesday.

Spartans 9, Panthers 0

Coconino fell at home to Vista Grande on Thursday.

Senior Ellie Johnston played the closest individual match of the day, falling 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles.

The Panthers (0-3) are scheduled to host Lake Havasu on Monday.

Boys tennis

Eagles 9, Cardinals 0

Flagstaff earned its second consecutive sweep Thursday to start the season.

The Eagles lost just two total games in nine matches, with four of the singles players winning by scores of 6-0, 6-0 and all of the doubles squads winning 8-0.

The Eagles (2-0) will play at Washington on Tuesday.

Baseball

Roadrunners 14, Spartans 12

Northland Prep fell in a high-scoring game at 3A Holbrook on Thursday.

The Spartans, a 2A ballclub, and Roadrunners both scored at least two runs each in ofthe first five innings of the game.

Sophomore Dylan Mortensen went 1 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs, tallying a double and drawing a walk. Sophomore Henry Troutman went 2 for 3 with four runs scored and stole seven bases.

The Spartans (0-3) will play their fourth consecutive road games at North Pointe Prep on Tuesday to play its Central Region opener.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0