LOCAL ROUNDUP: Northland Prep girls soccer team beats defending state champ Chino

The Northland Prep Academy Spartans girls soccer team defeated defending fall state champion Chino Valley on the road, 1-0, Tuesday.

The Spartans avenged last year's loss in the state title match to the Cougars in addition to a 2-1 exhibition loss at the Chino Cup Soccer Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 10.

In the 67th minute, Northland Prep's Mollie Donahoe was fouled just outside the box. Campbell Blair took the free kick and scored the lone goal.

“I grabbed the ball out of the keeper’s hands and finished quickly. I’m so grateful to the defense, who really stepped up. I owe all of it to God, who has given me this opportunity to play for His glory," Blair said via email.

“Our defense played amazing. and the girls gave me a gift for my 25th wedding anniversary," Spartans co-coach Michael Blair added.

The Spartans (4-0, 1-0 Central Region) will visit Round Valley on Thursday.

Football

Flagstaff Eagles freshman quarterback Chase Brown earned a Week 5 Ed Doherty Award Nomination Medallion for his play Friday.

The Ed Doherty nominations honor a group of top players from the past week's varsity football games, with a winner to be named at the end of the season in a luncheon in Scottsdale.

Brown threw for six touchdowns in his first varsity start, helping lift his team to a 59-12 victory over Rio Rico at the Walkup Skydome.

The Eagles (1-2) have a bye week and will travel to Marcos de Niza on Sept. 30.

Volleyball

Spartans 3, Scorpions 2

Northland Prep rallied for a 17-25, 20-25, 25-16, 25-17, 15-12 victory at Sedona Red Rock on Tuesday.

The 2A Spartans won their second straight match behind a team-high 17 kills from senior Bella Moseng, who also recorded a solo block and assisted on two other rejections. Spartans junior Miranda Greene added 11 kills. Moseng reached her double-double with a team-high 19 digs.

The Spartans struggled with hitting, however, along the way, finishing with 43 total kills and 33 hitting errors on 137 attempts. Spartans setter Caroline Jameson tallied a season-high 33 assists.

Freshman Malia Turner came away with nine service aces for the Spartans, who totaled 17 total aces.

The Spartans (3-5, 1-0 Central) were set to play in their third match in as many days with a Wednesday home contest against the Glendale Prep Griffins.