Local Roundup: Northland Prep girls soccer takes bronze at Vegas preseason tourney

The Northland Prep Academy girls soccer team went to Las Vegas over the weekend for a tuneup tournament prior to the start of the regular season, finishing the Ric Grenell Cowboy Invitational with a third-place finish on a 3-1 record.

Hannah Petrucci ended her weekend as Northland Prep's player of the tournament. The senior recorded a total of seven goals during the eight-team tourney to go along with four total assists, helping the Spartans roll into the third-place match. Spartans junior midfielder Campbell Blair tallied two goals and also had four assists by the end of the stay in Vegas.

The Spartans had to battle more than just a strong program to start their stay. According to Spartans coaches, Northland Prep opened with Nevada-based Desert Oasis in 110-degree heat.

Northland Prep generated two good looks while trying to take an early in the first round, settling for a 0-0 score at halftime against Desert Oasis, which came out of the break hot and scored nearly 12 minutes into the new half before sealing the 5-0 victory.

“We used all four games to make early-season adjustments against some really strong competition," Spartans coach Michael Blair said via email.

Northland Prep cruised the rest of the way, beating Nevada teams Basic Academy, 6-2, Cristo Rey, 8-0, and, for the bronze medal, Shadow Ridge High School, 4-0. Petrucci scored two goals in the first half of the third-place match, with Blair and Haley Cody adding one each. Cody and Petrucci also had an assist each, with Mollie Donahoe and Lilah Bringard adding the other two.

Petrucci came away from the 6-2 victory with four goals and an assist, with Blair providing three assists.

Eight different Spartans scored a goal in the rout of Cristo Rey, including Blair, Bringard and Kyra Taylor, who notched two assists as well.

Northland Prep was scheduled to open its regular season at home with a Tuesday match against Blue Ridge at home.