LOCAL ROUNDUP: Northland Prep girls soccer dominate in season opener at home

The Northland Prep Academy Spartans girls soccer team opened its season with a flashy win, defeating Blue Ridge, 8-1, at Sinagua Middle School on Tuesday.

The Spartans are in the process of attempting to get back to the 2A Conference championship game for the sixth time in as many seasons, and started strong with a dominant victory.

Blue Ridge took the lead in the seventh minute with a counter-attack goal, but the hosts struck back quickly, and then scored seven goals in the span of 25 minutes to take a commanding lead.

"Being our first game, we were a bit excited, but in the end we were able to settle down, which led to the win," Spartans senior Hannah Petrucci said.

“Overall we’re happy with how the game played out," co-coach Michael Blair added. "We’re working on a lot of things this season and the girls are understanding what we’re trying to do. Our defense really played well tonight to help us overcome the one-goal deficit."

The Spartans will play in the Chino Cup Soccer Tournament beginning Friday at Chino Valley High School. The Spartans play their next regular-season match against St. Johns on Tuesday at home.

Sand Devils 9, Scorpions 1

Page won its second consecutive match, and first home contest, to open the season with a win Tuesday over Sedona Red Rock.

The Sand Devils (2-0, 1-0 Central Region) have scored a combined 17 goals in their two contests so far this season. They will also play in the Chino Cup Soccer Tournament beginning Friday.

Volleyball

Demons 3, Panthers 2

Coconino fell in a tiebreaker, 3-2, to Greenway in Phoenix on Tuesday in a match between two 4A Conference programs.

The Panthers (1-2, 1-0 Grand Canyon) will host a struggling Cortez team in Flagstaff on Thursday.

Cowboys 3, Spartans 0

Northland Prep dropped its third straight match and suffered its first sweep of the regular season Tuesday in a freedom contest at 3A Camp Verde.

The 2A Spartans were close in the second and third sets, but ultimately fell 25-17, 27-25, 27-25 to Cowboys, who remained undefeated at 3-0 to open their season.

Spartans middle blocker Bella Moseng led her team with 12 kills on 23 attempts, hitting .522. She also had a block, a service ace and 16 digs for the double-double. Malia Turner had a team-high 19 digs for the Spartans, who have played up in conferences since starting the season with a sweep over 2A Highland Prep.

Northland Prep (1-3, 1-0 Central) will play another 3A opponent in a match at Winslow on Monday.

Cowboys 3, Sand Devils 1

Page lost its second consecutive match to open the season with a home loss to Kanab from Utah on Tuesday.

The Sand Devils fell 25-14, 31-33, 25-22, 25-22, taking the second set in a close victory.

Page (0-2, 0-0 North) will play in the Ceil Billings Volleyball Tournament in Phoenix beginning Saturday.

Football

Former Eagles QB playing well

Tyson Buckley, who previously played for the Flagstaff Eagles and is now enrolled at Camp Verde, has been effective in his first two games for the Cowboys.

The junior quarterback has thrown for a combined 739 yards and 10 touchdowns in two games, and the Cowboys are 2-0. Camp Verde will host Red Mesa on Friday.