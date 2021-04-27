Local Roundup: Northland Prep baseball wins Central Region crown with victory over Griffins

Two seniors showed up for the Spartans Tuesday and helped lead the team to a Central Region title courtesy of an 11-5 win over Glendale Prep on the road, finishing the regular season with the series sweep of the Griffins and on a five-game winning streak.
Connor Barta went 3 for 5 and recorded five RBIs, Chase Hamilton allowed three runs across six solid innings of work on the mound, and the Spartans tallied 12 hits as a team on the way to the win in at the Victory Lane Sports Park is Glendale. Both seniors found their way home as well in the win, with Hamilton scoring two runs and Barta adding one.
Northland Prep now has a guaranteed trip into the postseason, ranking No. 14 in the 2A Conference as well as earning the automatic bid thanks to claiming the region crown with an 8-1 record. The Spartans finished the regular-season slate at 8-4 overall.
No. 33 Glendale Prep was handed a third straight loss.
Jordan Donahue, a freshman, tallied three RBIs and was 1 for 4 with a base on balls for the Spartans, who as a team drew seven total walks.
Hamilton allowed two runs on as many hits and notched 12 strikeouts. It was his second straight victory on the mound with double-digit strikeouts. Donahue closed the game, giving up two runs on three hits. NPA scored three runs apiece in the second, fourth and fifth innings en route to the victory.
NPA had an 18-1 home win over Glendale Prep on Monday to increase its 2A ranking. The Spartans also honored their three seniors on Senior Night.
Sophomore Jerry Wilson led the way for the Spartans offensively, going 3 for 4 at the plate with four RBIs, two runs scored and two steals. Senior Caiden Cribbs struck out 11 on the mound and allowed just one earned run in five innings as Northland Prep won by mercy rule.
Panthers 5, Mohave 0
Coconino continued its undefeated streak (11-0) with a 5-0 home victory on Monday in the Panthers’ Senior Night.
No. 3 Coconino played all seven of its seniors on the roster against the No. 15 Mohave Thunderbirds, and four of the five individual matches ended in 2-0 sweeps.
Among the top performers in the match between the two Division II, Section Four teams were pair Amanda Alexander and Morgan Derr, who won their individual match 21-10, 21-11. Avery Rhoton and Austin Bills, who came back from down 20-16 in the first set to win 23-21, finished off the match with a 21-9 dominant performance in the second set at court four.
The Panthers will play their final game of the regular season at crosstown rival No. 9 Flagstaff (9-2) on Wednesday.
With both Coconino and Flagstaff holding 3-0 Section Four records entering Wednesday, the match will be for more than just the city crown.
Eagles 5, Dust Devils 0
D-II Flagstaff, ranked No. 9 with a 9-2 record, added a fifth win to its streak Monday for a victory at 30th-ranked D-II River Valley (1-10).
In their last five matches, the Eagles have won 23 of a possible 25 individual sets, including five sweeps.
Flagstaff will host rival No. 3 Coconino (11-0) at 3 p.m. on Senior Night to end the regular season on Wednesday at Flagstaff Athletic Center-East.
Wrestling
Cooper French competed in the NHSCA High School National Championships recently.
The top-eight placers earn the All-American title. He had a 132-man bracket and placed eighth. This is the first time he has placed at a national tournament.
His dad was also an All American at 150 pounds.