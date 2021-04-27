Local Roundup: Northland Prep baseball wins Central Region crown with victory over Griffins

Two seniors showed up for the Spartans Tuesday and helped lead the team to a Central Region title courtesy of an 11-5 win over Glendale Prep on the road, finishing the regular season with the series sweep of the Griffins and on a five-game winning streak.

Connor Barta went 3 for 5 and recorded five RBIs, Chase Hamilton allowed three runs across six solid innings of work on the mound, and the Spartans tallied 12 hits as a team on the way to the win in at the Victory Lane Sports Park is Glendale. Both seniors found their way home as well in the win, with Hamilton scoring two runs and Barta adding one.

Northland Prep now has a guaranteed trip into the postseason, ranking No. 14 in the 2A Conference as well as earning the automatic bid thanks to claiming the region crown with an 8-1 record. The Spartans finished the regular-season slate at 8-4 overall.

No. 33 Glendale Prep was handed a third straight loss.

Jordan Donahue, a freshman, tallied three RBIs and was 1 for 4 with a base on balls for the Spartans, who as a team drew seven total walks.