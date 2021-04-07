Local Roundup: Northland Prep baseball struggles with Round Valley pitching, falls 11-2 at Continental

The Spartans were displaced to the softball field, playing with a fake baseball mound on top of the softball circle. Plus, the scoreboard wasn't available either, leading to some interesting debates between fans, coaches, players and the umpires.

The unfamiliar field in the Spartans' first game in Flagstaff following four straight on the road, plus issues with timing with the Elks pitcher, played a bit into the big loss.

Connor Barta had a solid day at the plate with a solo home run late in the bottom of the sixth, along with another RBI earlier in the game as he accounted for both of the Spartans' runs.

Caiden Cribbs went 2 for 4 and Jerry Wilson went 2 for 3 as the two Spartans to record multi-hit days.

Cribbs started the day on the mound for the Spartans and lasted 5 1/3 innings. He started off great, pitching four scoreless innings and leading a tight game into the top of the fifth with Northland Prep up 1-0.

Then came a barrage of runs by the Elks. Round Valley scored four in the fifth and six in the sixth to bust the game open off some poor fielding mistakes and errors by the Spartans.

Once the top of the seventh came around, the Spartans were down big, 9-2, before the Elks added two insurance runs in the frame.