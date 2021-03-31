Local Roundup: Northland Prep baseball scores 19 in the 6th inning to rout North Pointe 33-5

The 2A Northland Prep Spartans baseball team went wild in the top of the sixth inning on the road at Central Region rival North Pointe Prep Wednesday afternoon.
The Spartans entered the inning with a comfortable 14-5 lead, one run away from the 10-run mercy rule. The Spartans got that one run, plus 18 more as they rattled off 19 runs in the top of the sixth to beat the hosting Falcons 33-5 in the Valley.
The win is a bounce back after NPA lost in extra innings against 3A Camp Verde on Monday. A 28-run win isn't a bad way to bounce back from a one-run loss.
Northland Prep (3-1) is scheduled to host 2A Round Valley (0-2) Wednesday at Sinagua Middle School at 3:45 p.m.
Boys tennis
Eagles 9, Broncos 0
Division II Flagstaff is on a roll to start the season.
The Eagles took yet another 9-0 sweep, beating D-II Poston Butte Wednesday in the Valley. The Eagles have won four in a row to open the spring, all wins coming via 9-0 sweeps.
The Eagles dropped just three games Wednesday en route to the big win, which was paced by Alejandro Acuna's 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles. On No. 3, Nicholas Conto also took a clean shutout win.
The Eagles secured doubles with a pair of 8-1 wins plus a forfeit. In all Flagstaff took three matches by forfeit.
The Eagles are scheduled to host Section Two rival Prescott (1-1) Monday afternoon at Thorpe Park.
Girls tennis
Saints 9, Eagles 0
Just about 24 hours after D-II Flagstaff survived a 5-4 win against Mingus Union, it ran into a D-II powerhouse in Notre Dame Prep.
The visiting Saints swept the Eagles at Thorpe Park, snapping the host's two-match win streak. Flagstaff struggled against the visitors with all matches handled decisively by Notre Dame Prep.
The Eagles (2-2) are scheduled to take on Prescott (2-1) on the road on Monday.
Saints 9, Panthers 0
A couple hours before Notre Dame Prep routed Flagstaff, the Saints did the same to D-II Coconino.
The Panthers fall to 0-2, both losses coming via 9-0 results. Coconino failed to secure a single point in singles in the 9-0 sweep, as the Panthers were shut out across singles. In doubles, the Panthers fared a bit better, but not much better.
Coconino is scheduled to take on D-II Lake Havasu Monday on the road in Lake Havasu City.
Beach volleyball
Panthers 5, Padres 0
D-II Coconino took a clean sweep Wednesday at home over D-II Marcos de Niza. The Panthers, who improved to 2-0 with the win, are scheduled to take on D-II Cicero Prep Thursday on the road in the Valley.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.