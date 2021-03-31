Local Roundup: Northland Prep baseball scores 19 in the 6th inning to rout North Pointe 33-5

The 2A Northland Prep Spartans baseball team went wild in the top of the sixth inning on the road at Central Region rival North Pointe Prep Wednesday afternoon.

The Spartans entered the inning with a comfortable 14-5 lead, one run away from the 10-run mercy rule. The Spartans got that one run, plus 18 more as they rattled off 19 runs in the top of the sixth to beat the hosting Falcons 33-5 in the Valley.

The win is a bounce back after NPA lost in extra innings against 3A Camp Verde on Monday. A 28-run win isn't a bad way to bounce back from a one-run loss.

Northland Prep (3-1) is scheduled to host 2A Round Valley (0-2) Wednesday at Sinagua Middle School at 3:45 p.m.

Boys tennis

Eagles 9, Broncos 0

Division II Flagstaff is on a roll to start the season.

The Eagles took yet another 9-0 sweep, beating D-II Poston Butte Wednesday in the Valley. The Eagles have won four in a row to open the spring, all wins coming via 9-0 sweeps.

The Eagles dropped just three games Wednesday en route to the big win, which was paced by Alejandro Acuna's 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles. On No. 3, Nicholas Conto also took a clean shutout win.