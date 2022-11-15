LOCAL ROUNDUP: Northland Prep Academy Spartans girls earn region recognition in soccer

Following a championship fall season, the Northland Prep Academy Spartans girls soccer team placed many of its contributing players on the All-Region squads and nearly swept the individual awards.

The Spartans (14-0, 5-0 Central) were led in scoring by senior Hannah Petrucci, who scored 47 goals, including two in the state tournament title victory, and assisted on 22 more. She was named the Central Region Player of the Year. Nadia Shultz was named the defensive player of the year, and co-coaches Keith Hovis and Michael Blair were named coaches of the year. The offensive player of the year honor went to Chino Valley's Kaitlyn Roskopf, the only individual honor the Spartans didn't win.

The Spartans had 10 players earn All-Region recognition. Shultz, Petrucci, Joss Boettcher, Kyra Wilkens, Campbell Blair, Milly Gindorf, Mollie Donahoe, Bethany Blair and Kyra Taylor were all named first-team athletes. Kyra Scott was named to the second team, while Lilah Bringard landed on the honorable mentions list.

Volleyball

Northland Prep Academy

Northland Prep volleyball players also earned several individual honors. The Spartans went 15-7 (11-1 Central) and won the Central Region, while reaching the first round of the 2A Conference playoffs this season.

Senior Bella Moseng won Central Region Player of the Year, finishing the season with a team-high 272 kills and 55 aces. She also contributed 225 digs.

Corie Murphy was named the coach of the year.

Moseng and Miranda Greene were named to the region's first team, Caroline Jameson was named to the second team, and Malia Turner and Zillah Wildblood-Crawford both earned honorable mention nods.

Basis Flagstaff

The Yeti placed three players on the 1A North Region teams. Basis went 5-13 (2-6 North), but finished strong by winning three of their final five matches.

Sophomore Katie Buckley was named to the North Region First Team, after leading her team with 85 kills and 288 kills. Isabelle Shin and Addison Paris earned second-team honors.