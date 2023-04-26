The Northland Prep Academy Spartans girls tennis team pulled off an upset in the first round of the Division III state tournament Tuesday, defeating Basis Flagstaff 5-3 in Flagstaff.

The second-seeded Yeti came into the match undefeated and had already beaten the No. 15 Spartans twice during the regular season. Northland Prep (7-4), however, won the one that mattered most. Basis Flagstaff finished the season with a record of 10-1.

Close Basis Flagstaff's Abby Buckley hits a forehand during a state tournament match against Northland Prep Academy Tuesday in Flagstaff. Northland Prep Academy's Helena Gaviglio returns a serve during a state tournament match against Basis Flagstaff Tuesday in Flagstaff. Basis Flagstaff's Sarah Buckley aims her shot during a state tournament first-round match against Northland Prep Academy Tuesday in Flagstaff. Northland Prep Academy's Arushi Patel serves during a state tournament match against Basis Flagstaff Tuesday in Flagstaff. Basis Flagstaff's Jenna Crone serves during a first-round playoff match against Northland Prep Academy Tuesday in Flagstaff. Northland Prep Academy's Amelia Raab serves during a postseason match against Basis Flagstaff Tuesday in Flagstaff. Basis Flagstaff's Niya Crowder lunges for a ball during a playoff match against Northland Prep Academy Tuesday in Flagstaff. Northland Prep Academy's Jennifer Delaney hits a volley during a state tournament opening-round match Tuesday in Flagstaff. Gallery: NPA girls tennis upsets Basis Flagstaff in opening round of state tourney The 15th-seeded NPA girls tennis team upset second-seeded Basis Flagstaff on Tuesday.

The Spartans started the day by winning four of the six singles matches.

Helena Gaviglio, Amelia Raab, Jennifer Delaney and Charlotte Shay won at the second, third, fourth and sixth spots, respectively. Basis Flagstaff's Jenna Crone and Kusuma Teleguntla won at the No. 1 and 5 flights, respectively.

Gaviglio and Delaney pulled off a 9-8 victory at the No. 2 doubles spot, clinching the fifth team point.

The Spartans will visit No. 10-seeded Glendale Prep in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. The Griffins earned their own first-round upset this week, defeating seventh-seeded Anthem Prep 5-2.

Knights 6, Eagles 0

No. 15-seeded Flagstaff ended its season with a road loss to No. 2 Arizona College Prep in the opening round of the D-II playoffs Tuesday in Chandler.

The Knights won each of the singles matches to clinch the team victory before doubles needed to play.

Flagstaff finished with a record of 11-4 and were Section Two champions with a 6-1 mark.