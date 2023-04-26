The Northland Prep Academy Spartans girls tennis team pulled off an upset in the first round of the Division III state tournament Tuesday, defeating Basis Flagstaff 5-3 in Flagstaff.
The second-seeded Yeti came into the match undefeated and had already beaten the No. 15 Spartans twice during the regular season. Northland Prep (7-4), however, won the one that mattered most. Basis Flagstaff finished the season with a record of 10-1.
Basis Flagstaff's Abby Buckley hits a forehand during a state tournament match against Northland Prep Academy Tuesday in Flagstaff.
Gallery: NPA girls tennis upsets Basis Flagstaff in opening round of state tourney
The 15th-seeded NPA girls tennis team upset second-seeded Basis Flagstaff on Tuesday.
Basis Flagstaff's Abby Buckley hits a forehand during a state tournament match against Northland Prep Academy Tuesday in Flagstaff.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Northland Prep Academy's Helena Gaviglio returns a serve during a state tournament match against Basis Flagstaff Tuesday in Flagstaff.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Basis Flagstaff's Sarah Buckley aims her shot during a state tournament first-round match against Northland Prep Academy Tuesday in Flagstaff.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Northland Prep Academy's Arushi Patel serves during a state tournament match against Basis Flagstaff Tuesday in Flagstaff.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Basis Flagstaff's Jenna Crone serves during a first-round playoff match against Northland Prep Academy Tuesday in Flagstaff.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Northland Prep Academy's Amelia Raab serves during a postseason match against Basis Flagstaff Tuesday in Flagstaff.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Basis Flagstaff's Niya Crowder lunges for a ball during a playoff match against Northland Prep Academy Tuesday in Flagstaff.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Northland Prep Academy's Jennifer Delaney hits a volley during a state tournament opening-round match Tuesday in Flagstaff.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
The Spartans started the day by winning four of the six singles matches.
Helena Gaviglio, Amelia Raab, Jennifer Delaney and Charlotte Shay won at the second, third, fourth and sixth spots, respectively. Basis Flagstaff's Jenna Crone and Kusuma Teleguntla won at the No. 1 and 5 flights, respectively.
Gaviglio and Delaney pulled off a 9-8 victory at the No. 2 doubles spot, clinching the fifth team point.