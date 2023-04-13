The Northland Prep Academy baseball team overcame some sloppy play to earn a walk-off win over St. Johns Wednesday at Sinagua Middle School.

Spartans senior Jeremiah Wilson hit a single to drive in a run and give the No. 20 Spartans, who committed 10 errors in the victory, an 11-10 victory over the Redskins in a meeting of 2A Conference ballclubs.

Northland Prep -- which is sitting only behind Phoenix Christian in the Central Region standings with a 4-1 mark -- improved its overall record to 6-4. The Spartans handed the 28th-ranked Redskins their fourth straight loss.

Wilson was 2 for 5 with a pair of RBIs for the Spartans, who have won three of their last five games. Junior Jordan Donahue was perfect with the bat in his hand, going 5 for 5 with three runs scored and an RBI.

Donahue also stole three bases. The Spartans stole 14 total.

Spartans freshman Blayden Cosper entered the game in the seventh inning and pitched in relief of junior starter Jordan Donahue and allowed two earned runs on three hits. Donahue recorded 11 strikeouts and gave up just four hits while not issuing a single walk.

The Redskins scored seven runs in the sixth to take a brief lead at 8-7.

Northland Prep, seeking a series sweep, will host North Pointe Prep for a 3:45 p.m. region contest Friday at Sinagua Middle School.

Close Northland Prep's Blayden Cosper (27) sprints past third base during a game against St. Johns Wednesday at Sinagua Middle School. For an online photo gallery and video of Northland Prep's walk-off victory Wednesday, visit azdailysun.com. Northland Prep's Jordan Donahue (7) pitches during a game against St. Johns Wednesday at Sinagua Middle School. Northland Prep's Dylan Moneypenny (5) slides safely into second base during a game against St. Johns Wednesday at Sinagua Middle School. Northland Prep's Leaf Bailen (14) sprints to third base during a game against St. Johns Wednesday at Sinagua Middle School. Northland Prep's Henry Troutman (2) bunts during a game against St. Johns Wednesday at Sinagua Middle School. Northland Prep's Sawyer Gesten (95) steals second base during a game against St. Johns Wednesday at Sinagua Middle School. Northland Prep's Haley Cody (9) slides safely into third base during a game against St. Johns Wednesday at Sinagua Middle School. Northland Prep's catcher Bella Giurlanda (56) tags a St. Johns runner out during a softball game Wednesday at Sinagua Middle School. Northland Prep's Audre Wilson (3) is all smiles after hitting a home run during a game against St. Johns Wednesday at Sinagua Middle School. Northland Prep's Isabel Stoffers (13) catches a ball for an out during a game against St. Johns Wednesday at Sinagua Middle School. Northland Prep's Madelyn Newton (1) slides safely into second base during a game against St. Johns Wednesday at Sinagua Middle School. Northland Prep's Kianna Butler (24) hits the ball during a game against St. Johns Wednesday at Sinagua Middle School. NPA Baseball vs St. Johns Northland Prep baseball plays St. Johns at home Wednesday afternoon. NPA Softball vs St. Johns Northland Prep softball plays St. Johns at home Wednesday afternoon. Gallery: Northland Prep ballclubs beat St. Johns for home wins The Northland Prep baseball and softball teams both recorded home wins Wednesday. Northland Prep's Blayden Cosper (27) sprints past third base during a game against St. Johns Wednesday at Sinagua Middle School. For an online photo gallery and video of Northland Prep's walk-off victory Wednesday, visit azdailysun.com. Northland Prep's Jordan Donahue (7) pitches during a game against St. Johns Wednesday at Sinagua Middle School. Northland Prep's Dylan Moneypenny (5) slides safely into second base during a game against St. Johns Wednesday at Sinagua Middle School. Northland Prep's Leaf Bailen (14) sprints to third base during a game against St. Johns Wednesday at Sinagua Middle School. Northland Prep's Henry Troutman (2) bunts during a game against St. Johns Wednesday at Sinagua Middle School. Northland Prep's Sawyer Gesten (95) steals second base during a game against St. Johns Wednesday at Sinagua Middle School. Northland Prep's Haley Cody (9) slides safely into third base during a game against St. Johns Wednesday at Sinagua Middle School. Northland Prep's catcher Bella Giurlanda (56) tags a St. Johns runner out during a softball game Wednesday at Sinagua Middle School. Northland Prep's Audre Wilson (3) is all smiles after hitting a home run during a game against St. Johns Wednesday at Sinagua Middle School. Northland Prep's Isabel Stoffers (13) catches a ball for an out during a game against St. Johns Wednesday at Sinagua Middle School. Northland Prep's Madelyn Newton (1) slides safely into second base during a game against St. Johns Wednesday at Sinagua Middle School. Northland Prep's Kianna Butler (24) hits the ball during a game against St. Johns Wednesday at Sinagua Middle School. NPA Baseball vs St. Johns Northland Prep baseball plays St. Johns at home Wednesday afternoon. NPA Softball vs St. Johns Northland Prep softball plays St. Johns at home Wednesday afternoon.

Panthers 5, Volunteers 0

Coconino got a chance to feel like a professional team Wednesday, playing host against Lee Williams at Chase Field, the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 4A Panthers were impressive in the field and on the mound. Senior Connor Calahan pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up just two hits and striking out 11 batters in the region contest against the 32nd-ranked Volunteers, who lost a ninth straight game while down in Phoenix. Senior Jacob Clouse faced the final batter, also striking him out to close the game.

Coconino committed just one error. In two games this season against Lee Williams, the Panthers did not give up any runs.

Meanwhile, the Volunteers couldn't make the defensive plays necessary to keep the Panthers off the scoreboard on a bigger field than the teams were used to playing. Coconino had just two RBIs and five hits, and scored the other three runs on errors and wild pitches.

Panthers junior Conner Culwell went 1 for 1, drew a walk and scored a run. Hayden Mickelson scored the other run for 21st-ranked Coconino.

Coconino (8-5, 4-4 Grand Canyon) will visit a one-win Mohave team Friday in Bullhead City.

Softball

Spartans 12, Redskins 2

Northland Prep kept its win streak going Wednesday with a home victory over St. Johns at Sinagua Middle School.

The No. 8 Spartans (9-1, 6-0 Central) have beaten their last eight opponents by mercy rule. The 2A ballclub needed just five innings to dispatch the 10th-ranked Redskins via a six-run fifth inning to clinch the early victory.

The Spartans scored five runs in the second inning to take a 6-0 lead and ran away with the contest from there, snapping the 2A Redskins' two-game win streak.

Sophomore Audre Wilson went 3 for 3 with three RBIs, including a home run, and three runs scored for the Spartans, who are about to end a four-game homestand. She also stole a base. Sophomore teammate Haley Codey went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs.

Sophomore Kianna Butler pitched all five innings for the win, striking out 11 batters.

The Spartans will host North Pointe Prep Friday at 3:45 p.m.

Beach volleyball

Eagles 5, Thunderbirds 0

Division II Flagstaff clinched the Section Four title for the second consecutive season Wednesday, sweeping Mohave on the road to end the regular season.

Each Flagstaff pair won in straight sets. Freshmen Kaylee Wilson and Peighton Killeen won 21-9, 21-4 at fives, recording the most dominant win for the Eagles.

The Eagles earned the No. 14 seed in the D-II state tournament with a record of 7-4 and a 4-0 section mark.

Flagstaff will visit third-seeded Estrella Foothills Monday in Goodyear for the opening round of the postseason.

Crusaders 3, Panthers 2

Coconino nearly sneaked into the playoffs Wednesday, falling just short to No. 4 Northwest Christian in Phoenix.

A win in the regular-season finale would have almost certainly given the No. 18 Panthers a spot in the top-16.

It's the first season ever that Coconino has not reached the state tournament. It's also the first season the team ended with a losing record.

The Panthers started the match with a 2-1 lead.

Adison Calahan and senior Rhyen Hannemann won 21-17, 21-19 at the fourth court, And sophomores Lucy Steigler and Ava Gray won a nail-biting 21-18, 21-23, 15-13 match at threes.

Coconino finished the season with a team record of 5-6, going 3-1 in the Section Four standings.