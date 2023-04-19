The Northland Prep Academy baseball team gave up an early lead in an 8-4 loss to Glendale Prep Tuesday at Sinagua Middle School.

The 21st-ranked Spartans (6-5, 4-2 Central) dropped the region contest after winning two straight games.

Northland Prep, a 2A Conference ballclub, started the game by scoring all its runs in the bottom of the first inning, led by junior Sawyer Gesten's two-run single. Junior Jordan Donahue added an RBI triple, finishing 2 for 3 at the plate.

The Spartans gave up one run in the top of the second inning and six more in the top of the fourth against the 20th-ranked Griffins, who avoid the two-game series sweep.

Northland Prep will visit North Pointe Prep in Phoenix for a Thursday contest.

Softball

Spartans 20, Griffins 2

Northland Prep continued to roll, needing less than four innings to dispatch Glendale Prep Tuesday at Sinagua Middle School.

The No. 7 2A Spartans (12-1, 8-0 Central) scored 11 runs in the bottom of the first inning, blowing open the game in the opening moments.

Senior Reannan Butler led the way offensively, going 4 for 4 with six RBIs, three doubles and scoring two runs. She also pitched well, giving up just one hit and two walks while striking out nine batters.

Senior Bella Giurlanda also went 4 for 4 with four RBIs, including two triples and a double. Junior Dakota Lakin was also perfect from the plate, going 4 for 4 and scoring four runs.

Northland Prep will host 3A Page for a 3:45 p.m. Thursday contest at Sinagua Middle School.

CHS Panthers 11, Peoria Panthers 1

No. 15 Coconino won its 10th consecutive game and final nonregion contest Tuesday at home.

The 4A Panthers (13-1, 8-1 Grand Canyon) needed just five innings to win, led by another pitching gem from sophomore Kaitlyn Tso. She pitched all five innings, giving up just one hit and striking out seven batters.

Coconino will visit Flagstaff for a Thursday game.

Girls tennis

Yeti 8, Bulldogs 1

No. 3 Basis Flagstaff completed an undefeated regular season with a victory over Kingman Tuesday.

The Division III Yeti (10-0) started strong with wins in all three doubles matches. Seniors Sarah Buckley and Abby Buckley won 8-0 at the second spot to lead the way.

Then Basis Flagstaff won five of the six singles matches. Sophomore Niyah Crowder provided a strong performance, winning 6-1, 6-1 at the third flight.

The Yeti will play in the first round of the state tournament Tuesday against an opponent yet to be determined.