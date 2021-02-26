Local Roundup: No. 3-ranked Coconino boys hoops suffers first loss of season to No. 11 Bradshaw Mountain at home

Following 11 wins in a row to open the season, the Coconino Panthers, who entered the day No. 3 in the 4A Conference, were knocked off by the 11th-ranked Bradshaw Mountain Bears Friday night at home.
The Panthers lost to the Bears, 55-49, dropping to 11-1 overall and 8-1 in the Grand Canyon Region. Bradshaw Mountain improved to 12-2 and 9-0 in the region for first place.
Coconino and Bradshaw Mountain play one more time in the regular season on Thursday in Prescott Valley in a game that could decide the region champion.
The Panthers struggled to get a groove going on offense as Preston Olney was held to 17 points but scored 15 in the fourth as Coconino attempted to make a double-digit comeback after trailing 37-27 entering the final eight minutes.
The Panthers attempted a late rally, getting the game down to single digits with about two minutes left until the Bears put the nail in the game late.
Bradshaw Mountain was led by a 20-point night from Carter John. Hayden Nez scored 11 for Coconino as the team struggled to hit from the outside the arc.
The Panthers host 3A No. 8 Page (9-3, 7-1 3A North Central) Saturday at 2 p.m.
Badgers 56, Eagles 53
No. 26 Flagstaff suffered a close and tight loss at home at its War Memorial Gymnasium, falling to to 6-9 overall and 4-6 in the Grand Canyon Region as it lost its third straight. Prescott took its third win in a row and improved to 9-4 overall and 7-3 in the region.
Flagstaff hosts Mingus Union on Monday at 7 p.m for another meeting of Grand Canyon Region squads.
Girls basketball
Eagles 67, Badgers 34
The day after suffering just their second loss of the season, sixth-ranked 4A Flagstaff got back into the win column with a strong performance against Grand Canyon Region opponent Prescott on the road.
Flagstaff improves to 13-2 overall and is still perfect in the region at 10-0. Flagstaff was led by 23 points from Sage Begay along with 11 by Gracelyn Nez.
The Eagles are scheduled to take on Mingus on the road Monday in Cottonwood.
Football
Zach Bennett, Coconino's all-leading rusher, verbally committed to Southwestern College in Kansas Friday. He joins a few Flagstaff Eagles players as local football players to commit to play some level of college football.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.