Local Roundup: No. 3-ranked Coconino boys hoops suffers first loss of season to No. 11 Bradshaw Mountain at home

Following 11 wins in a row to open the season, the Coconino Panthers, who entered the day No. 3 in the 4A Conference, were knocked off by the 11th-ranked Bradshaw Mountain Bears Friday night at home.

The Panthers lost to the Bears, 55-49, dropping to 11-1 overall and 8-1 in the Grand Canyon Region. Bradshaw Mountain improved to 12-2 and 9-0 in the region for first place.

Coconino and Bradshaw Mountain play one more time in the regular season on Thursday in Prescott Valley in a game that could decide the region champion.

The Panthers struggled to get a groove going on offense as Preston Olney was held to 17 points but scored 15 in the fourth as Coconino attempted to make a double-digit comeback after trailing 37-27 entering the final eight minutes.

The Panthers attempted a late rally, getting the game down to single digits with about two minutes left until the Bears put the nail in the game late.

Bradshaw Mountain was led by a 20-point night from Carter John. Hayden Nez scored 11 for Coconino as the team struggled to hit from the outside the arc.

The Panthers host 3A No. 8 Page (9-3, 7-1 3A North Central) Saturday at 2 p.m.

Badgers 56, Eagles 53