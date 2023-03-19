The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) amended its high school football rules for the 2023-24 season, the committee announced, to eliminate the excessive penalty enforcements for offensive fouls that occur behind the line of scrimmage in games.

The new revision states that the basic spot for enforcement of fouls behind the line of scrimmage is the previous ball spot rather than the spot of the foul.

For example, if a team is on its own 40-yard line and commits a holding penalty at its own 30, the ensuing line of scrimmage would be at the 30-yard line for a 10-yard penalty from the previous spot, rather than 10 additional yards from the 30-yard line where the penalty was committed.

The goal, the NFHS said, is to not overly penalize teams that commit mistakes on offense and also to make games more efficient for referees.

“This is an excellent rule change that the majority of game officials and coaches requested and that our NFHS Football Rules Committee members approved unanimously,” said Richard McWhirter, chair of the NFHS Football Rules Committee. “I believe this change will make the rule clearer for coaches and easier for game officials to administer.”

Softball

Eagles split pair

Flagstaff played two short games -- five and four innings, respectively -- in the Desert Mountain Softball Tournament in Scottsdale Friday. The Eagles split the two exhibition contests.

The Eagles started with a 4-0 loss to Horizon. They were unable to get over the solid pitching from Huskies' senior Jenna Austin, who pitched all five innings and gave up just three hits.

Senior Reese Elliott hit a double in her lone plate appearance, but the Eagles couldn't manufacture any runs.

Flagstaff was much better at the plate in the second game, defeating Vista Grande 5-2. Down 2-1 in the fourth inning, the Eagles scored four to win.

Junior Olivia Lanssens went 3 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs. Senior Danica Wilson also picked up two RBIs, going 2 for 3.

Freshman Cailee Culwell pitched all four innings, giving up just two runs and striking out five batters.

The Eagles (3-0, 0-0 Grand Canyon) will visit Greenway in Phoenix Tuesday.

Tigers 9, Panthers 6

Coconino fell to 5A Conference power Millennium in an exhibition game Saturday in Buckeye.

The Panthers gave up five runs in the first inning and caught up in the top of the third, but gave three more up and could never quite get over the hump.

Still,

Aryanna Dominguez and Alyssa Fockler both put up solid offensive games, each going 2 for 3 with two RBIs, respectively. KodyLynn Watson went 2 for 4, with a triple and double, and scored a pair of runs.

The Panthers (3-0, 0-0 Grand Canyon) will host Prescott in a region opener Tuesday.