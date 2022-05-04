LOCAL ROUNDUP: Nez, Bond reach state beach volleyball semifinals

Flagstaff beach volleyball seniors Gracelyn Nez and Bridget Bond, seeded No. 2 in the Division II pairs state tournament, exacted a bit of revenge Tuesday, defeating Salpointe Catholic's seventh-seeded duo of Jalynn Ransom and Emma Hugeback in the quarterfinals.

The Eagles pair fell to the same Lancers opponents in the final round of the team state championship tournament, but won 24-22 in the first set of Tuesday's match in Queen Creek. They dominated the second set, 21-10, to complete the sweep. Bond and Nez will take on No. 6-seeded Elli Wolthuis and Ryley Nelson of Gilbert Christian in the Thursday semifinal round.

Coconino senior Elyce Palmer and junior Hope Williamson fell in the second round of the tournament on Tuesday, losing 21-19, 21-15 to the Salpointe Catholic pair before Flagstaff faced them.

Flagstaff junior Haylee Gilleland and freshman Macie Moseng also fell in the second round, losing 21-17, 21-14 to the No. 4 Mesquite pair of Bella Reyes and Hailey Hanna.

Softball

Paradise Honors Panthers 5, Coconino Panthers 0

Fifth-seeded Coconino was shut out Tuesday by No. 4 Paradise Honors in the 4A Conference playoffs in Surprise.

Paradise Honors junior Samara Romero pitched a gem, giving up just three hits across seven innings. Coconino freshman Kaitlyn Tso also pitched a solid game, striking out 11 batters in six innings.

Coconino (16-4, 10-2 Grand Canyon Region) is still alive in the double-elimination tournament. They will host eighth-seeded Bradshaw Mountain for a Thursday game. The Panthers defeated the Bears in both of the teams' matchups this season in the regular season.

Spartans reach playoffs

Northland Prep earned the No. 8 seed in the 2A Conference state tourney. The Spartans (16-4, 8-0 Central) will play No. 9 Trivium Prep in the opening round of the playoffs on Friday in Phoenix.

