Local roundup: NAU graduate Andersen advances in Tokyo

Northern Arizona graduate Brooke Andersen reached the the women's hammer throw final at Tokyo 2020 with a 74-meter mark in the preliminary round.

Heat A began at 5:10 p.m. MST on Saturday from Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. Andersen was one of 35 throwers, dispersed in two separate heats, attempting to qualify for the finals set to take place Tuesday. To advance to the medal round, Andersen needed to at least 73.50 meters or be one of the top 12 scorers if not enough athletes threw that distance.

She wobbled a bit on her first of three throws, barely staying in the legal circle and hitting just a 71.32m mark. Andersen's form was better on her second throw, hitting 74 meters. She pumped her fists at the recognition that she had automatically qualified for the final and did not need to throw a third time.

Andersen qualified for Tokyo with a second-place throw of 77.72 meters at the U.S. Olympic Trials. Her season-best throw of 78.18 meters was the top mark of the 16 athletes in Heat A and the second best of all 35 throwers, according to Olympics.com. However, Poland's Anita Wlodarczyk, who holds the Olympic record with a 82.29 throw in 2016 in Rio de Janiero, competed in the heat, as well. Wlodarczyk threw 76.99 meters on her first throw, the top mark of all the first two rounds of Heat A, and automatically qualified for the final.