Local Roundup: Manuelito scores 19, leads No. 8 Coconino to win over Greenway

The 4A Conference Coconino Panthers girls hoops team needed just one game following a close loss to the top team in the 4A to get back into the win column.
The Panthers, ranked eighth in the 4A entering Thursday, beat 4A Greenway 60-32 on the road in the Valley.
Kiana Manuelito recorded 19 points, Ashlynn Roberson had 10 and Mahala Long added eight for the Panthers, who improved to 7-3 overall with the victory.
Coconino is set to host Thunderbird at home on Friday night at 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
From top to bottom, the Coconino Panthers showed success against the hosting Barry Goldwater Bulldogs Saturday and came away from the mats with a 54-28 victory.
Coconino's lightweights provided a big chunk of the team scoring, as Anthony Escalera, Tony Hernandez and Nickolas Phillips all finished with pins. Helping the Panthers go on another scoring burst, Michael Woods added a victory by fall at 138 pounds, with Griffin Benedict adding a pin at 145 pounds.
Reed Merrell (160 pounds) and Damingo Pimentel (195) also won by fall for the Panthers, who with the win churned out two team victories in as many days over the weekend.
Boys soccer
Volunteers 1, Panthers 0
The match after breaking into the win column for the first time this season, Coconino fell again. The 4A Panthers lost to region foe Lee Williams at home Thursday.
Coconino, now 1-5 and 0-4 in the 4A Grand Canyon, hosts Barry Goldwater on Friday at 4 p.m. at Cromer Stadium.
Boys basketball
Yeti 53, Lynx 11
The 1A Basis Yeti continued their solid run through the 1A with a blowout win at home over Freedonia. The Yeti, ranked 12th in the 1A entering the day, host Bagdad, which enters winless at 0-8, Friday at 5 p.m.
