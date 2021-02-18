Local Roundup: Manuelito scores 19, leads No. 8 Coconino to win over Greenway

The 4A Conference Coconino Panthers girls hoops team needed just one game following a close loss to the top team in the 4A to get back into the win column.

The Panthers, ranked eighth in the 4A entering Thursday, beat 4A Greenway 60-32 on the road in the Valley.

Kiana Manuelito recorded 19 points, Ashlynn Roberson had 10 and Mahala Long added eight for the Panthers, who improved to 7-3 overall with the victory.

Coconino is set to host Thunderbird at home on Friday night at 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

From top to bottom, the Coconino Panthers showed success against the hosting Barry Goldwater Bulldogs Saturday and came away from the mats with a 54-28 victory.

Coconino's lightweights provided a big chunk of the team scoring, as Anthony Escalera, Tony Hernandez and Nickolas Phillips all finished with pins. Helping the Panthers go on another scoring burst, Michael Woods added a victory by fall at 138 pounds, with Griffin Benedict adding a pin at 145 pounds.

Reed Merrell (160 pounds) and Damingo Pimentel (195) also won by fall for the Panthers, who with the win churned out two team victories in as many days over the weekend.

Boys soccer