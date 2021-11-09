LOCAL ROUNDUP: Local volleyball players win all-region awards

Several Flagstaff-area volleyball players were named all-region in the 4A Grand Canyon on Monday following the 2021 regular season. Several Northland Prep Academy players also were recognized for their play in the 2A Central all-region teams, and two Basis Flagstaff players were named 1A Central honorable mention.
4A Grand Canyon
Player of the Year: Flagstaff senior Gracelyn Nez
Defensive Player of the Year: Coconino senior Elyce Palmer
Offensive Player of the Year: Nez
Coach of Year: Flagstaff Eagles coach Beth Haglin
First team:
Nez
Palmer
Flagstaff senior Bridget Bond
Second team:
Flagstaff junior Haylee Gilleland
Coconino junior Hope Williamson
Honorable mention:
Coconino senior Cate Clifton
Coconino senior Reese DoBosh
The No. 6 Flagstaff Eagles were set to visit No. 3 Estrella Foothills in the 4A Conference state tournament quarterfinals Tuesday night.
2A Central
Offensive Player of the Year: Northland Prep senior Maggie Auza
First team:
Auza
Spartans junior Bella Moseng
Second team:
Spartans sophomore Caroline Jameson
The 13th-seeded Spartans fell 3-0 to No. 4 Trivium Prep in the first round of the 2A Conference playoffs on Saturday.
1A Central
Honorable mention:
Basis Flagstaff freshman Katie Buckley
Basis Flagstaff senior Rachel Shiery
Football
With one week left in the regular season, the penultimate AIA 4A football rankings were released Tuesday.
10: Prescott -- 6-3
12: Bradshaw Mountain -- 6-3
16: Lee Williams -- 6-3
18: Coconino -- 4-3
26: Flagstaff -- 4-5
40: Mingus Union -- 2-7
With two teams slated for the 4A Open Division -- Cactus and ALA - Queen Creek -- No. 18 Coconino would currently have a spot in the 16-team state tournament bracket. The Panthers and No. 26 Flagstaff Eagles play Friday at Northern Arizona's Walkup Skydome.
NPA soccer
Mia Blair, a 2021 graduate of Northland Prep and former 2A Conference Player of the Year in soccer, was named 2021 All-Conference Women's Soccer First Team in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin for her performance as a freshman at Wheaton College this season.
Wheaton won the CCIW regular season and placed first in the conference tournament, making for an automatic bid in the NCAA Division III tournament.