LOCAL ROUNDUP: Local volleyball players win all-region awards
Several Flagstaff-area volleyball players were named all-region in the 4A Grand Canyon on Monday following the 2021 regular season. Several Northland Prep Academy players also were recognized for their play in the 2A Central all-region teams, and two Basis Flagstaff players were named 1A Central honorable mention.

4A Grand Canyon

Player of the Year: Flagstaff senior Gracelyn Nez

Defensive Player of the Year: Coconino senior Elyce Palmer

Offensive Player of the Year: Nez

Coach of Year: Flagstaff Eagles coach Beth Haglin

First team:

Nez

Palmer

Flagstaff senior Bridget Bond

Second team:

Flagstaff junior Haylee Gilleland

Coconino junior Hope Williamson

Honorable mention:

Coconino senior Cate Clifton

Coconino senior Reese DoBosh

The No. 6 Flagstaff Eagles were set to visit No. 3 Estrella Foothills in the 4A Conference state tournament quarterfinals Tuesday night.

2A Central

Offensive Player of the Year: Northland Prep senior Maggie Auza

First team:

Auza

Spartans junior Bella Moseng

Second team:

Spartans sophomore Caroline Jameson

The 13th-seeded Spartans fell 3-0 to No. 4 Trivium Prep in the first round of the 2A Conference playoffs on Saturday.

1A Central

Honorable mention:

Basis Flagstaff freshman Katie Buckley

Basis Flagstaff senior Rachel Shiery

Football

With one week left in the regular season, the penultimate AIA 4A football rankings were released Tuesday. 

10: Prescott -- 6-3

12: Bradshaw Mountain -- 6-3

16: Lee Williams -- 6-3

18: Coconino -- 4-3

26: Flagstaff -- 4-5

40: Mingus Union -- 2-7

With two teams slated for the 4A Open Division -- Cactus and ALA - Queen Creek -- No. 18 Coconino would currently have a spot in the 16-team state tournament bracket. The Panthers and No. 26 Flagstaff Eagles play Friday at Northern Arizona's Walkup Skydome.

NPA soccer

Mia Blair, a 2021 graduate of Northland Prep and former 2A Conference Player of the Year in soccer, was named 2021 All-Conference Women's Soccer First Team in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin for her performance as a freshman at Wheaton College this season.

Wheaton won the CCIW regular season and placed first in the conference tournament, making for an automatic bid in the NCAA Division III tournament.

