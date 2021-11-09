LOCAL ROUNDUP: Local volleyball players win all-region awards

With two teams slated for the 4A Open Division -- Cactus and ALA - Queen Creek -- No. 18 Coconino would currently have a spot in the 16-team state tournament bracket. The Panthers and No. 26 Flagstaff Eagles play Friday at Northern Arizona's Walkup Skydome.

NPA soccer

Mia Blair, a 2021 graduate of Northland Prep and former 2A Conference Player of the Year in soccer, was named 2021 All-Conference Women's Soccer First Team in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin for her performance as a freshman at Wheaton College this season.

Wheaton won the CCIW regular season and placed first in the conference tournament, making for an automatic bid in the NCAA Division III tournament.

