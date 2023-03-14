Flagstaff, Coconino and Northland Prep Academy track and field athletes had strong showings in their respective meets this weekend.

Coconino's Nicholas Wolfe earned the weekend's highlight, placing first in the boys 3,200-meter race at Saturday's Shadow Ridge Showcase in Surprise with a time of 9:59.78. His finish was more than six seconds faster than the second-place time of 10:06.13.

Flagstaff had several top-10 finishers in the Ridge Invite at Mountain Ridge High School Friday in Glendale.

Boys

100m - Parker Clifford - 11.57 - 10th

200m - Parker Clifford - 23.22 - 9th

800m - Shaydon Begay - 2:02.57 - 9th

3200m Spencer Lott - 9:56.93 - 5th Alex Bland - 9:59.39 - 6th Elijah Talkalai - 9:59.65 - 8th

High jump Tyler Tucker - 5-07 - T-6th Joe Beitler - 5-07 - T-6th

Pole vault - Tyler Tucker - 13-01 - 3rd

Girls

200m - Maya Evans - 26.94 - 4th

400m - Maya Evans - 1:01.78 - 3rd

800m - Makennah Mitchell - 2:30.09 - 6th

1600m - Haley Johnson - 5:55.77 - 8th

3200m Taylor Biggambler - 11:44.34 - 3rd Bella Ciminieri - 12:16.09 - 7th

4x100 relay - Payton Bullmore, Ciara Garcia, Maya Evans, Alexis Porter - 51.56 - 7th

4x400 relay - Adey Pearson, Georgia Naleski, Maya Evans, Sierra Manygoats - 4:28 - 7th

4x800 relay - Mikayla Johnson, Sage Ketter, Georgia Naleski, Makennah Mitchell - 10:41.58 - 7th

High jump - Teagan Martin - 4-11 - 7th

Pole vault - Audrey Ketter - 8-07 - 9th

Long jump - Cody Langdon - 15-08.75 - 7th

Flagstaff will compete at Boulder Creek High School in Anthem on March 29.

Coconino top-10 finishers

Boys

1600m - Nicholas Wolfe - 4:38.71 - 4th

3200m Nicholas Wolfe - 9:59.78 - 1st Clayton Rhoton - 10:58.07 - 6th

Pole vault - Cole Hagaman - 11-06 - 5th

Girls

400m Kylee Smith - 1:06.64 - 8th Mary McGinlay - 1:07.17 - 10th

800m - Mary McGinlay - 2:37.77 - 10th

100m hurdles Wheaten Smith - 17.04 - 3rd Wylan Smith - 17.56 - 4th

300m hurdles - Janelle Stone - 54.27 - 10th

High jump - Sara McCabe - 4-08 - 7th

Pole vault - Raely Palmer - 9-00 - 7th

Triple jump - Raely Palmer - 29-11.25 - 7th

Coconino will compete in the 83rd Chandler Rotary Track and Field Classic March 24 at Chandler High School.

NPA top-10 finishers at Rattler Booster Meet Saturday in Phoenix

Boys

3200m - Declan Norris - 10:25.04 - 7th

110m hurdles - Lukas Pico - 16.01 - T-6th

High jump - Lukas Pico - 5-08 - 7th

Girls

3200m Jaelyn Weiss - 12:45.70 - 2nd Deia Mulligan - 13:37.69 - 9th

High jump - Abigail Yanka - 4-08 - 6th

NPA will join Coconino at Chandler High School beginning March 24.