Flagstaff, Coconino and Northland Prep Academy track and field athletes had strong showings in their respective meets this weekend.
Coconino's Nicholas Wolfe earned the weekend's highlight, placing first in the boys 3,200-meter race at Saturday's Shadow Ridge Showcase in Surprise with a time of 9:59.78. His finish was more than six seconds faster than the second-place time of 10:06.13.
Flagstaff had several top-10 finishers in the Ridge Invite at Mountain Ridge High School Friday in Glendale.
Boys
- 100m - Parker Clifford - 11.57 - 10th
- 200m - Parker Clifford - 23.22 - 9th
- 800m - Shaydon Begay - 2:02.57 - 9th
- 3200m
- Spencer Lott - 9:56.93 - 5th
- Alex Bland - 9:59.39 - 6th
- Elijah Talkalai - 9:59.65 - 8th
- High jump
- Tyler Tucker - 5-07 - T-6th
- Joe Beitler - 5-07 - T-6th
- Pole vault - Tyler Tucker - 13-01 - 3rd
Girls
- 200m - Maya Evans - 26.94 - 4th
- 400m - Maya Evans - 1:01.78 - 3rd
- 800m - Makennah Mitchell - 2:30.09 - 6th
- 1600m - Haley Johnson - 5:55.77 - 8th
- 3200m
- Taylor Biggambler - 11:44.34 - 3rd
- Bella Ciminieri - 12:16.09 - 7th
- 4x100 relay - Payton Bullmore, Ciara Garcia, Maya Evans, Alexis Porter - 51.56 - 7th
- 4x400 relay - Adey Pearson, Georgia Naleski, Maya Evans, Sierra Manygoats - 4:28 - 7th
- 4x800 relay - Mikayla Johnson, Sage Ketter, Georgia Naleski, Makennah Mitchell - 10:41.58 - 7th
- High jump - Teagan Martin - 4-11 - 7th
- Pole vault - Audrey Ketter - 8-07 - 9th
- Long jump - Cody Langdon - 15-08.75 - 7th
Flagstaff will compete at Boulder Creek High School in Anthem on March 29.
Coconino top-10 finishers
Boys
- 1600m - Nicholas Wolfe - 4:38.71 - 4th
- 3200m
- Nicholas Wolfe - 9:59.78 - 1st
- Clayton Rhoton - 10:58.07 - 6th
- Pole vault - Cole Hagaman - 11-06 - 5th
Girls
- 400m
- Kylee Smith - 1:06.64 - 8th
- Mary McGinlay - 1:07.17 - 10th
- 800m - Mary McGinlay - 2:37.77 - 10th
- 100m hurdles
- Wheaten Smith - 17.04 - 3rd
- Wylan Smith - 17.56 - 4th
- 300m hurdles - Janelle Stone - 54.27 - 10th
- High jump - Sara McCabe - 4-08 - 7th
- Pole vault - Raely Palmer - 9-00 - 7th
- Triple jump - Raely Palmer - 29-11.25 - 7th
Coconino will compete in the 83rd Chandler Rotary Track and Field Classic March 24 at Chandler High School.
NPA top-10 finishers at Rattler Booster Meet Saturday in Phoenix
Boys
- 3200m - Declan Norris - 10:25.04 - 7th
- 110m hurdles - Lukas Pico - 16.01 - T-6th
- High jump - Lukas Pico - 5-08 - 7th
Girls
- 3200m
- Jaelyn Weiss - 12:45.70 - 2nd
- Deia Mulligan - 13:37.69 - 9th
- High jump - Abigail Yanka - 4-08 - 6th
NPA will join Coconino at Chandler High School beginning March 24.