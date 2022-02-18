LOCAL ROUNDUP: Local players recognized by Grand Canyon Region

The Grand Canyon Region announced the winners of its girls soccer recognitions on Friday. Several Flagstaff-area individuals earned honors.

Coconino coach Isaiah Veale was named coach of the year, while Flagstaff junior Ciara Garcia earned offensive player of the year. Many players populated the rest of the All-Region teams.

First Team:

Lauren West - Flagstaff

Hailey Schlenker - Flagstaff

Ciara Garcia - Flagstaff

Alondra Carbajal-Pettry - Coconino

Karina Fuhrmann - Flagstaff

Taylor West - Flagstaff

Second Team:

Lexi Taylor - Flagstaff

Keira Robertson - Flagstaff

Davy Mokelke - Flagstaff

Jaylie Chastain - Coconino

Honorable Mention:

Wheaten Smith - Coconino

Kate Bouck - Flagstaff

Audrey Hutton - Flagstaff

Bailee Jamison - Flagstaff

Girls basketball

4A Grand Canyon

The Grand Canyon All-Region teams were announced in girls basketball as well, with Flagstaff senior Gracelyn Nez being named player of the year.

First Team:

Wynter Huskie - Coconino

Gracelyn Nez - Flagstaff

Second Team:

Alyssa Harris - Flagstaff

Lorelei Tessmer - Coconino

Sage Begay - Flagstaff

Honorable Mention:

Kaelin Lee - Coconino

Jazmine Dugi - Flagstaff

2A Central

Second Team:

Lizzy Tognacci - Northland Prep Academy

Boys basketball

4A Grand Canyon

Flagstaff coach Nick Walton earned coach of the year honors while others were named to respective teams in the region.

First Team:

Rufus Rusholme Cobb - Coconino

Max Fritsch - Flagstaff

Nick Sneezy - Flagstaff

Second Team:

Nick Morrow - Flagstaff

Ivory Washington - Coconino

Mitchell Jacobson - Coconino

Honorable Mention:

Morgen Quotskuyva - Flagstaff

Matthew Reber - Coconino

2A Central

Northland Prep senior Malakai Hanson won Central Region Player of the Year. Colton Andersen was named to the honorable mention list.

