LOCAL ROUNDUP: Local players recognized by Grand Canyon Region

The Grand Canyon Region announced the winners of its girls soccer recognitions on Friday. Several Flagstaff-area individuals earned honors.
Coconino coach Isaiah Veale was named coach of the year, while Flagstaff junior Ciara Garcia earned offensive player of the year. Many players populated the rest of the All-Region teams.
Hailey Schlenker - Flagstaff
Alondra Carbajal-Pettry - Coconino
Karina Fuhrmann - Flagstaff
Keira Robertson - Flagstaff
Jaylie Chastain - Coconino
Audrey Hutton - Flagstaff
Bailee Jamison - Flagstaff
Girls basketball
4A Grand Canyon
The Grand Canyon All-Region teams were announced in girls basketball as well, with Flagstaff senior Gracelyn Nez being named player of the year.
Alyssa Harris - Flagstaff
Lorelei Tessmer - Coconino
2A Central
Lizzy Tognacci - Northland Prep Academy
Boys basketball
4A Grand Canyon
Flagstaff coach Nick Walton earned coach of the year honors while others were named to respective teams in the region.
Rufus Rusholme Cobb - Coconino
Ivory Washington - Coconino
Mitchell Jacobson - Coconino
Morgen Quotskuyva - Flagstaff
2A Central
Northland Prep senior Malakai Hanson won Central Region Player of the Year. Colton Andersen was named to the honorable mention list.
FHS Girls Soccer Playoffs v Salpointe Catholic
Flagstaff's Ciara Garcia (7) kicks the ball Wednesday afternoon during the girls' playoff game against Salpoint Catholic.
FHS Girls Soccer Playoffs v Salpointe Catholic
Flagstaff's Taylor West (9) heads the ball Wednesday afternoon during the a playoff soccer game against Salpointe Catholic.
FHS Girls Soccer Playoffs v Salpointe Catholic
Flagstaff's Mayrin Soto (10) gains possession of the ball Wednesday afternoon during a game against Salpointe Catholic.
FHS Girls Soccer Playoffs
Flagstaff's Karina Fuhrmann (14) moves toward the ball Wednesday afternoon during her team's home postseason match against Salpointe Catholic.
FHS Girls Soccer Playoffs v Salpointe Catholic
Flagstaff's Bailee Jamison (18) fights for possession of the ball Wednesday afternoon during a home game against Salpointe Catholic.
FHS Girls Soccer Playoffs v Salpointe Catholic
Flagstaff's Audrey Hutton (2) kicks the ball toward the goal Wednesday afternoon during a first-round state tournament game against Salpointe Catholic at Flagstaff High School.
FHS Girls Soccer Playoffs Versus Salpointe Catholic
Flagstaff's Georgia Naleski (5) fights for possession of the ball Wednesday afternoon during a game against Salpointe Catholic.
FHS Girls Soccer
Flagstaff goalkeeper Keira Robertson (6) attempts a save Wednesday afternoon during a first-round state tournament game against Salpointe Catholic at Flagstaff High School.
FHS Girls Soccer Playoffs
Flagstaff's Davy Mokelke (25) looks for an open teammate Wednesday afternoon during her team's home match against Salpointe Catholic.
FHS Girls Soccer Versus Salpointe
Flagstaff's Lexi Taylor (8) receives the ball Wednesday afternoon during a first-round playoff game against Salpointe Catholic at Flagstaff High School.
