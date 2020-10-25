Local Roundup: Local cross country teams race to strong finishes

The local cross country teams all had some solid results this week, led by Division II Flagstaff's performance at the Phoenix Classic 5K race Friday night.

Max Davis took second in the boys D-I and D-II race in 15:48, and teammate Lance Harris came in fifth in 16:13 for the Eagles boys squad. On the girls side, Mia Hall came in third in 18:20 and teammate Allie Thurgood was 10th in 19:29.

As a team the boys finished third and the Eagles girls took fourth in the big meet down in the Valley. The race took place in Gilbert at Crossroads Park, the site of the 2020 cross country state meet set for Thursday, Nov. 12, and Friday, Nov. 13.

The Eagles got their chance to have a reconnaissance of sorts on the state meet course, as the boys and girls will look to defend their massive title streaks once again.

At the D-III and D-IV levels, Coconino and Northland Prep also had their own success Friday at the Holbrook Invitational.

Coconino dominated the girls side with the top two finishers, as Wheaten Smith won the race in 20:33.98 and teammate Cathron Donaldson took second in 20:52.77. Zoe Sather landed in seventh for Coconino as it won the girls meet with a low of 31 points -- well ahead of Snowflake's 53 mark in second.