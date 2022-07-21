LOCAL ROUNDUP: Little League squads end season in state tournament

Little League season is done for Flagstaff's All-Star baseball and softball teams, as each of the squads that qualified for their individual state tournaments fell in various rounds.

Little League Baseball

Majors

WFLL Majors All-Stars fell short of the regional tournament with a 7-5 loss to High Desert Little League in Litchfield Park on Tuesday. The teams were tied, 4-4, after three innings, before High Desert took a 7-4 lead after the fifth. WFLL scored one run in the bottom of the sixth, but could not put up enough offense to bring the game to extra innings.

The opening game for WFLL was a 9-6 loss to Douglas -- which was set to play in the championship on Wednesday -- on Saturday, and WFLL responded with a 7-3 win over Casa Grande on Monday before finishing play the next day.

9-11

The CLL 9-11 All-Stars couldn't pick up a win at the state tournament, finishing their postseason with an 11-1 loss to Litchfield Park in Phoenix on July 15.

CLL fell, 5-3, the day before against Prescott Valley.

8-10

WFLL lost, 5-4, in a walk-off to Canyon View in Mesa on July 15. CLL led 4-2 after the top of the sixth inning, but Canyon View scored three in the bottom of the frame to win and end WFLL's season.

WFLL fell, 12-2, in four innings in the first round on July 11.

Juniors

The WFLL Juniors All-Stars finished their postseason on July 12 with a 13-5 loss to Sunnyside in Tucson. WFLL dropped the first game of the double-elimination to the same Sunnyside team on July 9, battled through two wins via mercy rule to keep their tournament run alive and eventually fell again to the defending state champions.

Little League Softball

Majors

The FGSLL Major All-Stars squad made a long run following an early loss, but finished their state tournament with a 6-5 loss to Arcadia on July 13 in Camp Verde. Down 6-2 heading into the top of the sixth inning, Flagstaff scored three runs but could not quite tie the game to extend it.

FGSLL won its opening game of the double-elimination bracket before falling, 11-1, to Cactus Foothills -- the eventual state champion that will play in the regional tournament in San Bernardino, California -- on July 9. FGSLL won three straight games in as many days from that point, including a dominant 13-1 win over host Camp Verde, before ending competition with a close loss.

9-11

FGSLL's 9-11 All-Stars fell in the semifinals of their tournament, finishing their competition with a 16-0 loss to Cactus Foothills on July 9 in Fountain Hills.

FGSLL opened its tournament with an 8-1 loss to Queen Creek -- the eventual state champion -- on July 8. They rebounded with a 14-0 win over Rincon the next morning, but ended play with a loss via mercy rule that afternoon.

High school baseball and softball rule changes

The National Federation of State High School Federations (NFHS) ruled to allow jewelry in both high school baseball and softball for the 2023 spring seasons. Previously, only religious and medical medals were allowed, but the restrictions have been loosened.

“The NFHS Softball Rules Committee has entertained this possible rule change on multiple occasions based on previous proposals submitted by the membership,” said Sandy Searcy, NFHS director of sports and liaison to the NFHS Softball Rules Committee. “This year’s overwhelming member response in favor of permitting the wearing of jewelry strongly influenced the Committee’s decision to approve this proposal. Rule language, however, continues to allow umpires the authority to expel items they deem dangerous or distracting to any player.”

“The game of baseball has evolved and players have demonstrated that wearing a bracelet or a necklace does not impede their ability to play or increase any risk to themselves or their opponents,” said Elliot Hopkins, NFHS director of sports and liaison to the Baseball Rules Committee.

There will also no longer be a limit on the number of colors for a player's glove or mitt, as long as no part of it -- including lacing and seams -- is the same color as the ball, has markings that give the appearance of the ball or is made in a manner that is distracting to the umpire.