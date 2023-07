Rob Krar, a Canadian athlete by way of Flagstaff, took second in the Leadville Marathon & Heavy Half on June 17 in Leadville, Colorado.

Krar, 46, finished with a time of 3:42:23, ending up between Scott Spillman of Denver, who won the marathon in 3:36:52, and Frank Pipp of Longmont, Colorado, with a time of 3:45:02.

He's had success there in the past, too, including winning the Leadville Trail 100 in 2014 (16:09:32) and 2018 (15:51:57).