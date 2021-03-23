Local Roundup: Inclimate weather causes reschedules for some spring sports

Due to snow that hit Flagstaff and parts of northern Arizona Tuesday, a number of high school sports were postponed.
The Coconino baseball and softball teams were looking to home openers after previous weather-caused delays but the teams will wait a bit longer. The two programs were scheduled to host Prescott Tuesday but those ballgames have been moved to Saturday at 1 p.m. -- weather permitting, of course.
Northland Prep was scheduled to have its golf team and girls tennis host matches in town but neither of those happened due to weather. The Spartans baseball team went down to the Valley as scheduled to take on Scottsdale Prep and got its season rolling.
Meanwhile, Flagstaff High School was able to send its tennis teams down to the Valley for road matches despite the snow.
Beach volleyball
Panthers 3, Jaguars 2
While snow hit the town Tuesday, Monday was a nice enough afternoon to get some beach volleyball going.
Division II, Section Four Coconino earned a win at home over D-I Boulder Creek to open the season after a delayed start.
The Panthers (1-0) are scheduled to host D-II Marcos de Niza (1-0) Wednesday at Coconino High School at 3 p.m.
Falcons 4, Eagles 1
D-II, Section Four Flagstaff opened the season with a loss to D-II Fountain Hills Monday at home at Flagstaff Athletic Club - East. The Eagles (0-1) are scheduled to take on D-I Boulder Creek (0-1) Thursday afternoon in the Valley.
Baseball
Spartans 8, Spartans 7, 8 innings
Northland Prep needed an extra inning to get their first win of the season.
The Spartans scored the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth en route to a victory win over Scottsdale Prep in a close game between the 2A Central Region teams.
Northland Prep trailed 6-4 following heading into the fifth and scored a run in each of the final four half frames, finishing with 10 hits total while allowing nine.
Northland Prep (1-0) is scheduled to head to Sedona for another region road game, this time at Sedona Red Rock (1-0) Thursday at 3:45 p.m.
Boys tennis
Eagles 9, Skyhawks 0
D-II, Section Two Flagstaff started the season on the right foot with a clean sweep over section opponent Deer Valley on the road. The Eagles dropped just two sets en route to the shutout of Deer Valley, as the Eagles dropped games once on singles and once in doubles but dominated the match as a whole.
Flagstaff (1-0) is scheduled to face D-II, Section One Glendale on the road Friday at 3:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
Skyhawks 6, Eagles 3
D-II, Section Two Flagstaff fell in its opener on the road at section opponent Deer Valley and is scheduled to face crosstown rival and host Coconino Thursday at 3 p.m.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.