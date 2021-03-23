Local Roundup: Inclement weather causes reschedules for some spring sports

Due to snow that hit Flagstaff and parts of northern Arizona Tuesday, a number of high school sports were postponed.

The Coconino baseball and softball teams were looking to home openers after previous weather-caused delays but the teams will wait a bit longer. The two programs were scheduled to host Prescott Tuesday but those ballgames have been moved to Saturday at 1 p.m. -- weather permitting, of course.

Northland Prep was scheduled to have its golf team and girls tennis host matches in town but neither of those happened due to weather. The Spartans baseball team went down to the Valley as scheduled to take on Scottsdale Prep and got its season rolling.

Meanwhile, Flagstaff High School was able to send its tennis teams down to the Valley for road matches despite the snow.

Beach volleyball

Panthers 3, Jaguars 2

While snow hit the town Tuesday, Monday was a nice enough afternoon to get some beach volleyball going.

Division II, Section Four Coconino earned a win at home over D-I Boulder Creek to open the season after a delayed start.