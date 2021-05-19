Local Roundup: High finishers at state track meet for Flagstaff, Coconino athletes

Several athletes from Flagstaff-based high schools were on or near the podium at this weekend's state track and field championships.

Northland Prep Spartans

Junior Sydney Sventek won the Division IV girls 100-meter hurdles with a 16.09 clip and the 300 hurdles with a 47.91 time. Her 17-foot, 9-inch mark in the long jump earned her a third individual gold medal.

Lukas Pico also medaled in the hurdles event but on the boys side, taking third in the 110m race with a 16.04 finish. He was the fourth-place finisher in the 300m hurdles (42.58).

Molly Donahoe placed fourth in the 100m dash (13.07). Donahoe and Sventek were part of the 4x100m relay crew that earned silver (51.82) and the 4x400 team that won its race (4:10.71).

Dena Pappas finished the girls 400m dash in 1:01.70, taking fourth place for the Spartans, who finished third overall as a team on the girls side with 66 points. Valley Christian won with 88.

Coconino

Grant Hagaman’s 16-foot pole vault earned him the gold medal in the D-III championship. Fellow Panthers athlete Mason Palmer vaulted 13-06 for bronze in the event.