Local Roundup: Hamilton pushes Northland Prep past Desert Heights Prep for road win, 12-5

Wednesday’s victory was the second in as many days and Northland Prep moved over .500 on the season with a 5-4 record. Consecutive wins is a blessing for the Spartans, who had lost three straight before Tuesday.

“We felt like we were on a roll at the beginning of the season, and then we lost a few games and stopped playing together for a bit. But now finally it came back together and we’re getting closer to being the team we think we can now,” Hamilton said.

Yet, despite scoring 12 and winning by a large margin, Schmidt felt like his team missed too many opportunities to score. The Spartans left 11 total runners on base and were inexact in their fielding. With just three seniors on the roster otherwise filled with only freshmen and sophomores, there have been growing pains.

Schmidt recognizes the talent his team has, though. At its best, he thinks the Spartans are competitive in the 2A.

“We’re a very inexperienced, young team, so it’s about playing to our potential rather than our experience because that’s when we can play with anyone,” Schmidt said.

Northland Prep will face Desert Heights again on Friday, this time in Flagstaff. That matchup and a pair of contests against Glendale Prep round out the three games left on the Spartans’ regular-season schedule.