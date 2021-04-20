Local Roundup: Hamilton powers Northland Prep baseball to 11-10 win over Sedona Red Rock

Senior Chase Hamilton was perfect Tuesday at the plate in helping his own eventual cause on the mound, leading the Northland Prep Academy Spartans baseball team to an 11-10 victory over Sedona Red Rock at home.
Hamilton went 3 for 3 with seven RBIs, including a home run and a double. He also recorded two walks and stole two bases.
The 2A Conference Spartans, in what was a back-and-forth game early, opened a big lead when they scored six runs in the fourth inning. They allowed six in the top of the fifth, but held on and eked out a win with an 11th and final run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Northland Prep (4-4, 4-1 Central Region) snapped a three-game losing and now sits atop the region rankings with a 4-1 region record.
Caiden Cribbs threw five innings and struck out seven Sedona batters. Hamilton pitched two innings, issuing one walk and recording one strikeout for the No. 16 Spartans.
The No. 17 Scorpions (5-5, 5-3 Central) lost a second straight ball game.
The Spartans travel to Phoenix on Wednesday to take on Desert Heights Prep Academy (1-6) in another region game.
Track and field
Coconino sophomore Cathron Donaldson's 57.21 finish, a personal best, in the 400-meter race at the Ron Smith Classic track meet in Phoenix on Saturday earned her the gold medal.
Donaldson also placed second in the 800m with a 2:22.76 finish. She medaled in a third event, as her PR 17.02 leap in the long jump earned her silver.
Darkenya Gencarelle, another sophomore, placed fourth of 16 contestants in the shot put competition with a 30-02 mark.
A pair of boys pole vaulters medaled for the Panthers at the meet. Senior Grant Hagaman placed second with a season-high 14-06 vault and junior Carter Palmer got third with a 13-06 personal record.
Aidan Roig, a senior long jumper, placed fourth with a personal best 20-05.25 leap. His personal record 40-03.50 mark in the triple jump also earned him a fifth-place finish.
The Division III Panther girls finished eighth of 19 teams at the meet, which included several D-I teams. The boys finished in 11th.
Girls tennis
Marauders 8, Panthers 1
D-II Coconino girls tennis team fell 1-8 at home to Mingus Union in its final match of the 2021 regular season on Tuesday.
Each of the Panthers' singles competitors fell in straight sets, but junior Ellie Johnston and senior Araceli Arias scored an 8-4 victory at the first doubles spot to avoid the team shutout.
The Panthers finish the season with an 0-10 record.