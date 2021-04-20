Local Roundup: Hamilton powers Northland Prep baseball to 11-10 win over Sedona Red Rock

Senior Chase Hamilton was perfect Tuesday at the plate in helping his own eventual cause on the mound, leading the Northland Prep Academy Spartans baseball team to an 11-10 victory over Sedona Red Rock at home.

Hamilton went 3 for 3 with seven RBIs, including a home run and a double. He also recorded two walks and stole two bases.

The 2A Conference Spartans, in what was a back-and-forth game early, opened a big lead when they scored six runs in the fourth inning. They allowed six in the top of the fifth, but held on and eked out a win with an 11th and final run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Northland Prep (4-4, 4-1 Central Region) snapped a three-game losing and now sits atop the region rankings with a 4-1 region record.

Caiden Cribbs threw five innings and struck out seven Sedona batters. Hamilton pitched two innings, issuing one walk and recording one strikeout for the No. 16 Spartans.

The No. 17 Scorpions (5-5, 5-3 Central) lost a second straight ball game.

The Spartans travel to Phoenix on Wednesday to take on Desert Heights Prep Academy (1-6) in another region game.

