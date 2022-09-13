LOCAL ROUNDUP: Hall wins as Flagstaff Eagles cross country place second in Fountain Hills

Flagstaff senior cross country runner Mia Hall claimed her second overall win in as many competitions, wining the Fountain Hills Invitational in Fountain Hills on Saturday with a time of 17:28.63.

She crossed the finish line before the runner-up by nearly two minutes.

Flagstaff's Taylor Biggambler finished fourth in 19:33.77, helping the Eagles place second as a team at 91 points. Highland, a power in Division I, won the girls race with a low score of 45.

The Eagles boys also placed well, taking third in their race with a score of 166. Highland won at 68 points. Flagstaff's Spencer Lott was the Eagles' top finisher, placing 19th with a time of 16:50.78.

The Eagles are set to compete in the 41st annual Woodbridge Cross Country Classic in California set to take place Thursday.

Sand Devils, Panthers place in Chinle

The Page boys dominated the Canyon De Chelly Meet in Chinle on Saturday, finishing first of 14 teams with a low score of 38. Coconino's boys also competed, taking 10th.

Page had three runners place in the top 10. Symond Martin (17:04), Quentin Davis (17:07) and Tanner Dugi (17:40) finished second, third and eighth, respectively.

Clayton Rhoton (18:40) took 16th, and was Coconino's top scorer.

The Panthers girls finished second in their race, scoring 55 to first-place Hopi's 26 points.

Hopi's runners finished in each of the four top spots. Page's Alyssa Harris -- formerly of Flagstaff High School -- finished fifth with a time of 21:43.76. Wheaten Smith was Coconino's top placer in sixth (21:57.78).

Coconino will join Flagstaff at the 41st annual Woodbridge Cross Country Classic on Thursday.

Page is slated to compete in the Ojo Rojo Invitational in Tumbleweed Park on Saturday.

Girls soccer

Northland Prep Academy earned a runner-up finish in the Chino Cup Soccer Tournament at Chino Valley High School Saturday, falling to the hosting Cougars in the final.

The Spartans and Cougars proved to be the top contenders in the 2A Conference this fall, following their state championship contest from last season.

Northland Prep has still played just one regular-season match -- which it won. The Spartans were set to host St. Johns Tuesday.

Volleyball

Bulldogs 3, Spartans 1

Northland Prep dropped its fourth consecutive match as nears its restart of Central Region contests, losing Monday in four sets to 3A Winslow on the road.

Middle blocker Bella Moseng recorded 12 kills, 2 solo blocks five digs for the 2A Spartans, who dropped the first two sets, 25-19, 25-17, before avoiding the sweep with a 25-23 victory in the third set. Northland Prep struggled to find other ways to terminate the ball against the hosts, who totaled 15 blocks.

The Spartans (1-4, 1-0 Central) finished with six service aces and committed 13 service errors. Miranda Greene added 10 kills for Northland Prep, is scheduled to play its first consecutive matches as host starting Thursday, when they play the 2A Kingman Academy Tigers.

The Tigers topped the Spartans last season in four sets while playing host. Former Tigers standout Maliah Gardner, who posted a triple-double against the Spartans last season, has graduate.