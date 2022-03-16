LOCAL ROUNDUP: Hall medals in three track events

Flagstaff junior Mia Hall earned medals in three separate track and field events at the Mountain Ridge Invite in Glendale on Friday.

Hall, the defending state cross country state champion, finished first in the 1,600-meter race with a time of 5:10.44. Her time was more than 11 seconds faster than the second-place finish (5:21.74). Hall also earned a runner-up finish in the 800m (2:24.89) and was part of a 4x800m relay team also comprised of freshman Haley Johnson, sophomore Alyssa Harris and senior Breana Biggambler that earned second (10:10.50).

Several other Flagstaff athletes finished top 10 in their respective events.

Girls

100m - Junior Alexis Taylor - 13.17 - 4th

400m - Alyssa Harris - 1:03.91 - 8th

800m - Senior Mackenzie Suhy-Gregoire - 2:36.45 - 5th; Breana Biggambler - 2:37.12 - 6th

1,600m - Junior Brooke Golightly - 5:44.47 - 6th; Mackenzie Suhy-Gregoire - 5:47.96 - 7th

3,200m - Freshman Bella Ciminieri - 11:44.15 - 2nd; Freshman Kristin Harris - 11:54.33 - 4th; Junior Makennah Mitchell - 12:05.74 - 5th

100m hurdles - Sophomore Payton Bean - 18.94 - 6th

300m hurdles - Payton Bean - 54:52 - 8th

Javelin - Junior Natalie Svob - 74-02 - 6th; Senior Lauren Hagerman - 69-06 - 9th

High jump - Freshman Cody Langdon - 4-07 - 8th

Pole vault - Junior Maya White - 7-00 - T-8th; Freshman Mariella Giovale - 7-00 - T-8th

Long jump - Maya White - 14-08 - 8th

Boys

1,600m - Sophomore McKay Dunn - 4:53.21 - 8th; Freshman Cole Troxler - 4:53.85 - 9th

3,200m - Senior Lance Harris - 9:52.36 - 3rd; Junior Troy Baker - 10:16.89 - 5th; Junior Shaydon Begay - 10:18.76 - 7th

110m hurdles - Senior Scott Palmer - 17.73 - 4th

300m hurdles - Scott Palmer - 45.10 - 7th

Discus - Senior Nicholas Harju - 121-00 - 5th

Javelin - Nicholas Harju - 125-09 - 7th; Scott Palmer - 123-02 - 8th

High jump - Benjamin Ketchner - 5-09 - 6th

Pole vault - Junior Owen Firth - 11-00 - 4th; Junior Tyler Tucker - 10-00 - 8th

Long jump - Scott Palmer - 19-09 - 3rd

Coconino

Senior Matt Reber earned medals in three events at the Shadow Ridge Showcase in Surprise on Saturday, while junior Wheaten Smith earned medals in two separate girls events.

Reber placed first in the 110m hurdles (16.80), third in the 300m hurdles (44.06) and third in the high jump (5-06). Smith took gold in the 300m hurdles (49.41) and third in the 100m hurdles (17.20)

Girls

3,200m - Junior Zoe Sather - 13:04.03 - 3rd; Sophomore Sara McCabe - 13:58.22 - 5th

100m hurdles - Freshman Wylan Smith - 18.78 - 9th

300m hurdles - Wylan Smith - 52.69 - 6th

Shot put - Junior Darkenya Gencarelle - 30-07 - 2nd

Discus - Darkenya Gencarelle - 89-06 - 3rd

High jump - Sara McCabe - 4-06 - 3rd; Wylan Smith - 4-04 - 5th

Pole vault - Junior Raely Palmer - 8-00 - 5th

Triple jump - Raely Palmer - 33-04 - 3rd

Boys

110m hurdles - Senior Hunter Kugler - 21.98 - 10th

300m hurdles - Junior Jakin Harris - 46.91 - 7th

4x100 relay - 47.46 - 6th

4x800 relay - 9:22.28 - 4th

Shot put - Sophomore Noah Hauer - 35-10 - 10th

High jump - Senior Isaiah Zacharias - 5-04 - 4th

Pole Vault - Senior Carter Palmer - 13-0 - 2nd; Senior Mason Palmer - 12-0 - 3rd

Northland Prep

The Spartans had a few athletes finish with top-10 scores in the Arizona Open in Chandler on Friday.

Girls

4x100m - Junior Miya Weiss, sophomore Mollia Donahoe, junior Abigail Yanka, senior Dena Pappas - 52.71 - 10th

High jump - Junior Grace Martin - 4-09 - 8th

Boys

110m hurdle - Junior Lukas Pico - 15.94 - 7th

4x800 relay - Sophomore Isaac Finney, senior Dan Berger, senior Bryce Twidwell, senior Malakai Hanson - 8:52.62 - 6th

High jump - Lukas Pico - 6-01 - 3rd

Baseball

Panthers 6, Vikings 5

Coconino defeated Sunnyslope in a tight game at the Best of the West Baseball Tournament on Tuesday in Phoenix.

The Panthers led 2-0 after the first inning, but let the Vikings tie the game at 4-4 in the fifth and scored a run in each of the final two innings to take the victory.

Senior Cole Gillespie went 1 for 2 from the plate with two RBIs and as many walks for the Panthers, and his teammate, junior Adrian Marquez, went 3 for 3 with one RBI and a double, and he drew a walk.

Coconino (4-0, 2-0 Grand Canyon) was set to play another exhibition game against Sunrise Mountain on Tuesday evening.

