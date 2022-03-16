LOCAL ROUNDUP: Hall medals in three track events

Flagstaff junior Mia Hall earned medals in three separate track and field events at the Mountain Ridge Invite in Glendale on Friday.
Hall, the defending state cross country state champion, finished first in the 1,600-meter race with a time of 5:10.44. Her time was more than 11 seconds faster than the second-place finish (5:21.74). Hall also earned a runner-up finish in the 800m (2:24.89) and was part of a 4x800m relay team also comprised of freshman Haley Johnson, sophomore Alyssa Harris and senior Breana Biggambler that earned second (10:10.50).
Several other Flagstaff athletes finished top 10 in their respective events.
Girls
- 100m - Junior Alexis Taylor - 13.17 - 4th
- 400m - Alyssa Harris - 1:03.91 - 8th
- 800m - Senior Mackenzie Suhy-Gregoire - 2:36.45 - 5th; Breana Biggambler - 2:37.12 - 6th
- 1,600m - Junior Brooke Golightly - 5:44.47 - 6th; Mackenzie Suhy-Gregoire - 5:47.96 - 7th
- 3,200m - Freshman Bella Ciminieri - 11:44.15 - 2nd; Freshman Kristin Harris - 11:54.33 - 4th; Junior Makennah Mitchell - 12:05.74 - 5th
- 100m hurdles - Sophomore Payton Bean - 18.94 - 6th
- 300m hurdles - Payton Bean - 54:52 - 8th
- Javelin - Junior Natalie Svob - 74-02 - 6th; Senior Lauren Hagerman - 69-06 - 9th
- High jump - Freshman Cody Langdon - 4-07 - 8th
- Pole vault - Junior Maya White - 7-00 - T-8th; Freshman Mariella Giovale - 7-00 - T-8th
- Long jump - Maya White - 14-08 - 8th
Boys
- 1,600m - Sophomore McKay Dunn - 4:53.21 - 8th; Freshman Cole Troxler - 4:53.85 - 9th
- 3,200m - Senior Lance Harris - 9:52.36 - 3rd; Junior Troy Baker - 10:16.89 - 5th; Junior Shaydon Begay - 10:18.76 - 7th
- 110m hurdles - Senior Scott Palmer - 17.73 - 4th
- 300m hurdles - Scott Palmer - 45.10 - 7th
- Discus - Senior Nicholas Harju - 121-00 - 5th
- Javelin - Nicholas Harju - 125-09 - 7th; Scott Palmer - 123-02 - 8th
- High jump - Benjamin Ketchner - 5-09 - 6th
- Pole vault - Junior Owen Firth - 11-00 - 4th; Junior Tyler Tucker - 10-00 - 8th
- Long jump - Scott Palmer - 19-09 - 3rd
Coconino
Senior Matt Reber earned medals in three events at the Shadow Ridge Showcase in Surprise on Saturday, while junior Wheaten Smith earned medals in two separate girls events.
Reber placed first in the 110m hurdles (16.80), third in the 300m hurdles (44.06) and third in the high jump (5-06). Smith took gold in the 300m hurdles (49.41) and third in the 100m hurdles (17.20)
Girls
- 3,200m - Junior Zoe Sather - 13:04.03 - 3rd; Sophomore Sara McCabe - 13:58.22 - 5th
- 100m hurdles - Freshman Wylan Smith - 18.78 - 9th
- 300m hurdles - Wylan Smith - 52.69 - 6th
- Shot put - Junior Darkenya Gencarelle - 30-07 - 2nd
- Discus - Darkenya Gencarelle - 89-06 - 3rd
- High jump - Sara McCabe - 4-06 - 3rd; Wylan Smith - 4-04 - 5th
- Pole vault - Junior Raely Palmer - 8-00 - 5th
- Triple jump - Raely Palmer - 33-04 - 3rd
Boys
- 110m hurdles - Senior Hunter Kugler - 21.98 - 10th
- 300m hurdles - Junior Jakin Harris - 46.91 - 7th
- 4x100 relay - 47.46 - 6th
- 4x800 relay - 9:22.28 - 4th
- Shot put - Sophomore Noah Hauer - 35-10 - 10th
- High jump - Senior Isaiah Zacharias - 5-04 - 4th
- Pole Vault - Senior Carter Palmer - 13-0 - 2nd; Senior Mason Palmer - 12-0 - 3rd
Northland Prep
The Spartans had a few athletes finish with top-10 scores in the Arizona Open in Chandler on Friday.
Girls
- 4x100m - Junior Miya Weiss, sophomore Mollia Donahoe, junior Abigail Yanka, senior Dena Pappas - 52.71 - 10th
- High jump - Junior Grace Martin - 4-09 - 8th
Boys
- 110m hurdle - Junior Lukas Pico - 15.94 - 7th
- 4x800 relay - Sophomore Isaac Finney, senior Dan Berger, senior Bryce Twidwell, senior Malakai Hanson - 8:52.62 - 6th
- High jump - Lukas Pico - 6-01 - 3rd
Baseball
Panthers 6, Vikings 5
Coconino defeated Sunnyslope in a tight game at the Best of the West Baseball Tournament on Tuesday in Phoenix.
The Panthers led 2-0 after the first inning, but let the Vikings tie the game at 4-4 in the fifth and scored a run in each of the final two innings to take the victory.
Senior Cole Gillespie went 1 for 2 from the plate with two RBIs and as many walks for the Panthers, and his teammate, junior Adrian Marquez, went 3 for 3 with one RBI and a double, and he drew a walk.
Coconino (4-0, 2-0 Grand Canyon) was set to play another exhibition game against Sunrise Mountain on Tuesday evening.