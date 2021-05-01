Local Roundup: Hagerman shows promise in freshman year despite singles loss in state tennis tourney

Flagstaff freshman Camden Hagerman fell 6-1, 6-2 to Greenway’s Matthew Johanson in the quarterfinals of the Division II tennis singles playoffs at the Paseo Racquet Center in Glendale on Saturday.
No. 7-seeded Hagerman had never played Johanson -- a fellow freshman and the No. 2 seed in the tournament -- but had seen him in other competitions before. He knew it would be tough from the beginning.
“I came into this match a little scared because I knew how good he was, but I was just trying to do my best,” Hagerman said.
Hagerman had chances at an early lead, getting to a game point on his opening service game and a break point on Johanson’s serve. He could not convert either, though, and fell into a quick 2-0 hole.
From there, Johanson controlled play with his tough serve and consistency from the baseline. He moved Hagerman deep and kept him off-balance to roll through the first set and win 6-1.
“I felt like I couldn’t return his serve as easy, and his forehand was better than mine today, so it was tough,” Hagerman said.
The second set looked like more of the same early, as Johanson used the same strategy to roll through a service game and earned an easy break to go up 2-0 again. Hagerman battled back, however, with a break of his own to momentarily get on track. But, just as quickly, Johanson broke Hagerman’s serve again, and did not let go of the lead en route to a straight-set victory.
Regardless of the match result, Eagles coach Ernie Rice said earning the No. 7 seed in the tournament and reaching the quarterfinals was a great accomplishment for Hagerman in his first state tournament. Hagerman won his first two matches of the playoffs in sweeps before facing Johanson.
“It speaks well for Camden and what he has for the future,” Rice said.
Now, the focus for Hagerman will be leading the Eagles in the team playoffs. No. 8 Flagstaff (12-0) will visit No. 1 ALA – Gilbert North (12-0) in the quarterfinals of the team tournament on Wednesday.
Rice will need his top player to shake off the individual tournament and start getting ready for the team competition right away.
“We’ll go from here to play ALA and keep plugging away. You don’t have a lot of time to worry about what just happened, because you have to prepare for the next thing,” Rice said.
Softball
Spartans 15, Falcons 0
Northland Prep closed out the regular season in dominant fashion with a road victory at North Pointe Prep on Saturday to push its record to 13-1 overall.
With the win over the No. 17 Falcons, the No. 3 Spartans clinched a perfect 8-0 record in the Central Region and secured the region championship. Since a 6-5 loss at Page on April 22, Northland Prep has won five consecutive games by 15 or more runs as it heads into the postseason.
The Spartans will travel to Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix on May 7 for the first round of the state championship tournament against an opponent still unnamed.
Eagles 4, Bulldogs 2
Flagstaff came back in the late innings Saturday to beat 3A Winslow on the road and push its record to 14-3.
Following a 24-0 home victory over Tempe, the No. 7 Eagles had to battle against Winslow. Flagstaff, a 4A ballclub, gave up two runs to the No. 7 Bulldogs (11-6) in the first inning and trailed 2-0 until the fourth. From there, sophomore pitcher Gracie Schmitz pitched six more innings without giving up a run.
She gave up just two total hits and struck out five batters.
The Eagles scored one run in the fourth inning and tacked on two more to take a 3-2 lead after five, as Schmitz continued to dominate on the mound. They scored one more in the seventh inning to widen the margin to 4-2 and never let go of the lead.
Offensively, the Eagles were led by freshman Gianna Baca, who went 1 for 3 with a double and a sacrifice fly. She also scored a run.
Flagstaff, standing second in the Grand Canyon Region (8-2), has a home-and-away game against No. 19 Bradshaw Mountain (10-7) on May 4 and 5 remaining on its schedule heading into the 4A playoffs.