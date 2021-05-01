Local Roundup: Hagerman shows promise in freshman year despite singles loss in state tennis tourney

Flagstaff freshman Camden Hagerman fell 6-1, 6-2 to Greenway’s Matthew Johanson in the quarterfinals of the Division II tennis singles playoffs at the Paseo Racquet Center in Glendale on Saturday.

No. 7-seeded Hagerman had never played Johanson -- a fellow freshman and the No. 2 seed in the tournament -- but had seen him in other competitions before. He knew it would be tough from the beginning.

“I came into this match a little scared because I knew how good he was, but I was just trying to do my best,” Hagerman said.

Hagerman had chances at an early lead, getting to a game point on his opening service game and a break point on Johanson’s serve. He could not convert either, though, and fell into a quick 2-0 hole.

From there, Johanson controlled play with his tough serve and consistency from the baseline. He moved Hagerman deep and kept him off-balance to roll through the first set and win 6-1.

“I felt like I couldn’t return his serve as easy, and his forehand was better than mine today, so it was tough,” Hagerman said.