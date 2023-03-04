Several Flagstaff and Coconino girls basketball players were named to the All-Grand Canyon Region teams for their efforts this winter.

Among the honorees, Panthers senior Lorelei Tessmer was named the 2022-23 Grand Canyon Region Defensive Player of the Year, and Flagstaff's Tyrone Johnson was named coach of the year.

Tessmer, Flagstaff freshman Bella Burcar and Flagstaff senior Sage Begay earned first-team nods. Coconino junior Aubrae Laughter finished the season as a second-team member, along with Flagstaff juniors MorningRain Honani and Jazmine Dugi.

Coconino sophomore Avianna Scharfenberger, junior Kaelin Lee and Flagstaff junior Jaydean Dugi received honorable mentions.

The Panthers finished the season with a record of 11-8 (7-5 Grand Canyon) and reached the first round of the 4A Conference playoffs. The Eagles went 21-3 (12-0 Grand Canyon) and won the 4A state tournament title.

Softball

Eagles 15, Wranglers 0

Eagles 6, Titans 4

Flagstaff, a 4A ballclub, won a pair of games to open an exhibition tournament in Wickenburg Friday.

The Eagles started the day with a win over the 3A Wickenburg Wranglers, the hosts of the tourney. Freshman pitcher Cailee Culwell pitched three no-hit innings, striking out seven batters total.

Offensively, senior Danica Wilson drew walks on all three of her plate appearances and scored runs each time. Sophomore Hallie Watkins went 2 for 3, with three RBIs, scoring two runs. Junior Olivia Lanssens went 1 for 2, with two RBIs.

In the second game, the Eagles defeated the 4A Titans. Junior Gianna Baca led the way with a two-run home run in the third inning, in which Flagstaff scored all six of its runs.

The Eagles were set to continue the tournament in Wickenburg Saturday.

Baseball

Panthers 13, Cobras 3

Coconino needed just six innings to dispatch Cactus Friday in Glendale.

Senior Quinn Mickelson hit a grand slam in the third inning, part of a seven-run frame that gave the 4A Panthers a 10-2 lead. Senior Caden Talley went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run. Senior Jacob Clouse went 1 for 1 with two walks, two runs and two stolen bases.

The Panthers (2-0 will visit Peoria Monday.