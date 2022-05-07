LOCAL ROUNDUP: Gillespie wins Region Player of the Year

Coconino senior baseball player Cole Gillespie won Grand Canyon Region Player of the Year for his production in the 2022 spring season. Gillespie had a .448 batting average on the season with 24 RBIs, 23 runs, 28 walks and eight stolen bases. He also pitched 35 2/3 innings in eight appearances with a 2.36 ERA and 42 strikeouts.

Gillespie was one of three Panthers players who earned All-Region First Team. Tanner Johnson and Conner Calahan also made the list, as did Flagstaff catcher Tristen Figueroa.

Flagstaff duo Jake Carpenter and Teague Van Dyke made the All-Region Second Team, as did Coconino junior Quinn Mickelson.

Coconino's Hayden Mickelson and Ryker Patten earned Honorable Mention honors, as did Flagstaff's Bodie Maier and Chad Philpot.

2A Central recognitions

Northland Prep's Jordan Donahue made the All-Central Region First Team for his play this season.

Dylan Moneypenny, Jeremiah Wilson and Leaf Bailen earned All-Region Second Team. Dylan Mortensen and Henry Troutman both were named Honorable Mention.

Softball

4A Grand Canyon recognitions

Coconino coach Kimberly Dennis earned Region Coach of the Year, as the Panthers won the region title and went 10-2 in the region in the regular season.

Freshman pitcher Kaitlyn Tso earned Region Defensive Player of the Year. She has pitched 151 innings this season, striking out 269 batters and holding a 1.58 ERA. She has also thrown four no-hitters, including two perfect games.

Alyssa Fockler, Hannah Thornsley and KodyLynn Watson also joined Tso on the All-Region First Team. Flagstaff sophomore Gianna Baca earned First-Team honors as well.

Gracie Schmitz and Reese Elliott of Flagstaff were named to the All-Region Second Team, along with Coconino's Izabel Pozar and Destiny Villas.

Six Flagstaff-area players earned Honorable Mention honors: Coconino's Cayelyn Gonzales, Danica Kern, Maddi McDermed and Marissa Rodriguez, and Flagstaff's Abby Schmiz and Danica Wilson.

2A Central recognitions

Northland Prep littered the 2A Central All-Region honors, with three of the top four awards going to Spartans.

Senior Maggie Auza earned Region Player of the Year, boasting a batting average of .615 with 45 RBIs, 45 runs, 16 walks and 12 stolen bases. She also played excellent defense at shortstop.

Junior Bella Giurlanda was named Region Offensive Player of the Year, with a batting average of .543. She led the Spartans with 48 RBIs, 41 runs, 15 walks and 10 stolen bases.

Manager Betty Dean earned Region Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season.

The Spartans had six players on the All-Region First Team. Kianna Butler, Reannan Butler, Bella Giurlanda, Maggie Auza, Dakota Lain and Audre Wilson all were named to the top team. Christianna Janisse and Haley Cody were named to the All-Region Second Team.

Beach volleyball

Eagles take second in pairs

Seniors Gracelyn Nez and Bridget Bond finished as the runner up in the Division II Pairs State Championship in Queen Creek on Thursday. The No. 2 Eagles reached the championship match with a 16-21, 21-13, 15-12 thriller over No. 6 Elli Wolthuis and Ryley Nelson of Gilbert Christian in the semifinal round. But they fell to Valley Christian's No. 1 pair, Korah Nordin and Kate Phillips 21-15, 21-16 later in the day.

The Eagles also finished second in the team championship match last week, falling to No. 1 Salpointe Catholic in the final.

