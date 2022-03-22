LOCAL ROUNDUP: Gencarelle wins pair of track and field golds in Queen Creek

Coconino junior Darkenya Gencarelle won two separate gold medals as part of the Panthers track and field team at the Titan Invitational in Queen Creek on Saturday.

Gencarelle took first in the shot put (32-04) and discus (94-09.50), while the Panthers had several other athletes place in the top five in both the boys and girls competitions.

Girls

100m - Freshman Elizabeth Hanley - 4th - 14.33

200m - Junior Raely Palmer - 4th - 29.54

400m - Senior Ryanna Begay - 3rd - 1:08.29; Freshman Addyson Palmer - 5th - 1:08.96

800m - Freshman Shaylynn Billy - 3rd - 2:58.12

1,600m - Sophomore Addison Stenman - 1st - 6:10.85; Shaylynn Billy - 3rd - 6:43.67; Sophomore Faith McCabe - 5th - 6:55.94

3,200m - Addyson Stenman - 2nd - 14:05.35; Freshman Makaila Cardon - 14:39.52

Long jump - Sophomore Sara McCabe - 3rd - 12-11.50

Triple jump - Raely Palmer - 1st - 29-11

Boys

Coconino had three boys win individual titles at the Titans Invitational. Senior Carter Palmer won the 100m (11.58) and was part of the 4x100 relay that took first (45.82) along with Sophomore Cole Hagaman, senior Timothy Rodriguez and junior Colter Cardon.

200m - Colter Cardon - 2nd - 24.09; Cole Hagaman - 5th 24.66

1,600m - Junior Gage Palmateer - 2nd - 5:15.30

3,200m - Sophomore Nicholas Wolfe - 2nd - 11:05.17

110m hurdles - Senior Mason Palmer - 1st - 18.13

300m hurdles - Sophomore Dakota Hunter - 4th - 50.09

4x800 relay - Freshman Kevin Ciechoskil, Dakota Hunter, senior Dylan Saganisto and Nicholas Wolfe - 9:28.87

Shot put - Sophomore Noah Hauer - 5th - 34-08.50

Discus - Noah Hauer - 4th - 95-11

Long jump - Carter Palmer - 4th - 18-01.50; Colton Cardon - 5th - 18-00

The Panthers will participate in the Red Rock Dual in Sedona on Wednesday.

