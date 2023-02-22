There are few, if any, athletes that have dominated their sport in the history of Flagstaff-area high school sports than the run that recently ended for Coconino senior wrestler Cooper French.

French defeated Safford's Kaleb Cordova by a 7-1 decision in the 165-pound championship match of the Division III state wrestling championship Saturday in Phoenix. It was French's third consecutive state title, dating back to his first, as a sophomore, in 2021. He is committed to wrestling for the University of Nebraska last year.

However, French was not the only Panthers athlete to perform well at the state meet. The Panthers placed eighth as a team, scoring 66 points to edge out section rival Prescott (60.5). Sahuarita won the team title.

Coconino's Junior Prayer Young-Blackgoat placed third in the 190-pound bracket, defeating ALA Ironwood's Travis Mbuya with a 5-3 decision in his final match of the tournament.

The Panthers' Reed Merrell and Bridger French both reached the quarterfinals in the 175-pound and 150-pound brackets, respectively, and Nolan Wilson took sixth in the 132-pound competition.