LOCAL ROUNDUP: French, Brown earn 4A All-Conference honorable mentions in football

Coconino Panthers senior running back Cooper French and Flagstaff Eagles freshman quarterback Chase Brown were named as 4A All-Conference honorable mentions following their respective football seasons.

French played in eight of the Panthers' 10 games and finished the season with 1,172 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

Brown began starting for the Eagles in the third game of the season and led the team the rest of the way. He threw for 1,278 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Both players also earned Ed Doherty Award nominations for the top Arizona high school football players.

Girls basketball

Eagles 66, Thunderbirds 15

Flagstaff won its second region game and third overall game in a row Wednesday night at Mohave in dominant fashion.

The Eagles (5-2, 2-0 Grand Canyon) were led by senior Sage Begay's 19 points. Junior Morningrain Honani added 15 and freshman Bella Burcar recorded 11. All 10 players to step on the court for the Eagles scored at least a point.

Flagstaff is scheduled to play against St. Mary's on Saturday in the Footprint Center, home of the Phoenix Suns.

Rankings

The AIA announced its initial girls basketball conference rankings Thursday morning.

4A Flagstaff -- No. 4

4A Coconino -- No. 21

2A Northland Prep Academy -- No. 33

1A Basis Flagstaff -- No. 27

Boys basketball

The AIA also announced its initial boys basketball rankings Thursday morning.

4A Coconino -- No. 20

4A Flagstaff -- No. 33

2A NPA -- unranked, not enough games

1A Basis Flagstaff -- No. 16

Girls soccer

Eagles 8, Sentinels 0

Flagstaff continued its win streak to start the season, beating Seton Catholic via mercy rule in Chandler on Wednesday.

The Eagles (4-0) have outscored opponents by a total of 20-1 in four regular-season matches, including two consecutive mercy-rule wins in a row.

Flagstaff will visit Estrella Foothills for a Friday match.

The AIA will announce the initial soccer rankings on Tuesday.