Local Roundup: Freeze 13U club baseball team wins Cactus Classic tourney

Flagstaff-based Freeze 13-and-under club baseball took first place at the Cactus Classic down in Phoenix over the weekend.

The Freeze went 4-0, including a 17-0 win in pool play to get the tournament started, en route to earning the top seed. The Freeze won in the semifinals, 10-2, and in the finals, 12-4, to clinch the tourney victory.

Over the course of the weekend, the Freeze were led in hitting by Will Carpenter, who went 9 of 13 overall with a pair of RBIs.

The offense was clearly the powerhouse for the Freeze as five others recorded at least five hits in the four games played. Willie Akens added four RBIs on 6-of-14 hitting, Chase Brown drove in six runs on 6-of-11 hitting, Ayden Francom had two RBIs on an efficient 8-of-12 hitting while DJ Faust went 3 for 8 with three RBIs, Jake Hanley went 5 of 12 with four RBIs and Fitz Guinan went 5 of 10 with one RBI.

On the mound, Hanley led the Freeze with 12 strikeouts in seven innings pitched, allowing five earned runs during the tournament. Also making solid work on the bump, Carpenter pitched four innings, struck out seven and allowed one earned run; Parker Reed pitched eight innings, allowed one run and struck out 11; and Jace Maebe pitched two scoreless innings and struck out a pair of batters.

