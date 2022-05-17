LOCAL ROUNDUP: Four win track and field state titles

Four Flagstaff-area high school athletes took first place in various events at the state track and field meets in Mesa on Saturday.

One athlete from each of Flagstaff's four schools that has an athletic varsity program came away with gold. Flagstaff junior Mia Hall dominated the Division II 3,200-meter championship race, finishing with a time of 10:39.52.

D-III Coconino senior Matt Reber won the high jump with an effort of 6 foot, 4 inches.

Northland Prep junior Lukas Pico also won the high jump, finishing with a score of 6-03 in the D-IV championships. Basis Flagstaff senior Brian Hofstetter rounded out the title-winning performances with victory in the D-IV 800m race, clocking a 1:57.54.

Division II girls top 10 results:

1,600m - Mia Hall - Flagstaff - 7th - 5:17.73

4x800 relay - Flagstaff - 2nd - 9:50.09

High jump - Teagan Martin - Flagstaff - 7th - 5-00

Pole vault - Audrey Ketter - Flagstaff - 9th - 8-06

Division II boys top 10 results:

1,600m - Lance Harris - Flagstaff - 8th - 4:25.40

3,200m - Lance Harris - Flagstaff - 9th - 9:30.95

4x800 relay - Flagstaff - 3rd - 8:07.79

Pole vault - Tyler Tucker - Flagstaff - 7th - 12-06; Scott Palmer - Flagstaff - 9th - 12-00

Division III girls top 10 results:

100m hurdles - Wheaten Smith - Coconino - 10th - 17.10

300m hurdles - Wheaten Smith - Coconino - 8th - 49.78

4x800 relay - Coconino - 5th - 10:08.24

Pole vault - Raely Palmer - Coconino - T-7th - 9-00

Division III boys top 10 results:

300m hurdles - Matt Reber - Coconino - 42.40

Pole vault - Mason Palmer - Coconino - T-6th - 13-00; Carter Palmer - Coconino - T-6th - 13-00

Division IV girls top 10 results:

100m - Mollie Donahoe - NPA - 4th - 13.03

200m - Mollie Donahoe - NPA - 6th - 26.96

400m - Miyah Weiss - NPA - 8th - 1:03.24; Dena Pappas - NPA - 9th - 1:04.18

800m - Miyah Weiss - NPA - 9th - 2:31.26

3,200m - Emily Mullaney - Basis Flagstaff - 9th - 12:09.18; Meg Moyer - NPA - 10th - 12:10.48

100m hurdles - Bella Berardi - NPA - 4th - 17.39

4x100 relay - NPA - 3rd - 51.57

4x400 relay - NPA - 5th - 4:18.99

4x800 relay - NPA - 4th - 10:20.99

High jump - Abigail Yanka - NPA - 3rd - 5-00

Triple jump - Audrey Gillenwater - NPA - 4th - 32-04.25; Lotee Baker - Basis Flagstaff - 10th - 31-03.25

Boys Division IV top 10 results:

400m - Brian Hofstetter - Basis Flagstaff - 6th - 51.65

4x100 relay - NPA - 7th - 45.35

4x400 relay - NPA - 5th - 3:32.26

4x800 relay - Basis Flagstaff - 2nd - 8:16.63; NPA - 5th - 8:31.29

110m hurdles - Lukas Pico - NPA - 2nd - 15.59

Long jump - Evan Hofstetter - Basis Flagstaff - 4th - 21-02.50; Marcus Dufek - Basis Flagstaff - 8th - 19-11.75

Triple jump - Evan Hofstetter - Basis Flagstaff - 2nd - 42-08; Marcus Dufek - Basis Flagstaff - 9th - 39-10.25

